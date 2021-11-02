Kitchen hacks: Make your iron tawa behave like a non-stick one (and enjoy crispy dosas)

Who can ever say no to crispy dosas? But, preparing them can sometimes be tricky, especially if the batter sticks to the cast iron tawa. However, rather than harshly scrubbing the tawa with a dishwasher scrubber which may affect its texture, why not try a few instant hacks that will solve the problem.

To help you out, fitness influencer Juhi Kapoor has shared simple kitchen tricks to keep your tawa brand new, in turn ensuring that your dosas are crisp!

Dosa, which is made using fermented rice and lentil batter, is not only a great breakfast or snack option but also healthy as urad dal, which is a component, is a good source of protein.

But before you dive into the hacks, know the benefits of cooking on cast iron tawa.

Cast iron vessels are traditionally considered best for cooking as they are not harmful in anyway. As per Kapoor, “Teflon and non-stick vessels are toxic in nature…Loaded with chemicals which leech into your food and cause hormonal imbalances,” she said in an Instagram post.

However, with the use of cast iron vessels, iron gets added in your daily diet which helps prevent anaemia, and boosts your immunity, she added.

Now, on to the hacks.

As per Kapoor, there are three simple ways to “ensure your iron tawa behaves like a non-stick one”.

*Rub an onion soaked in oil on the surface of tawa. This will keep the dosa from sticking to the surface as the tawa will become very greasy.

*Always use your dosa tawa to make only dosas. Avoid using it for making paratha, roti and sandwiches.

*Always wipe off your tawa with a cloth after cleaning and apply 2-3 drops of oil to ensure it remains greasy.

Tips to ensure you have the perfect dosa batter

*If you are making your batter from scratch, pay strict attention to the quantity of ingredients.

*Soak four cups of rice and one cup ural dal for about four hours or overnight in water. Blend in a mixer or a designated idli batter grinder.

*Parboiled rice that is used to make idli works for dosa as well. Add rock salt as per taste when you blend.

*Ensure the batter has a coarse texture. However, when buying from outside, opt for dosa batter with a shorter shelf life as it tends to be free of cooking additives. The batter is usually good for up to a week, after which it turns sour. However, experts say that if the batter is stored in an airtight plastic or ceramic container it stays good for longer as compared to stainless steel.

*If you keep the batter in the refrigerator, keep it outside 15 minutes before you start making dosas.

Green Chilli Thokku goes very well with fresh, hot dosas. (Photo: Pooja Pillai) Green Chilli Thokku goes very well with fresh, hot dosas. (Photo: Pooja Pillai)

*Now, it is time to pour the batter on a non-stick tawa. Check if the tawa is hot enough. How do you do that? Sprinkle some water over it. If it starts to sizzle, know that the tawa is hot enough and you can start preparing dosa.

*The tawa can be moistened with some sesame oil. Half an onion can be used to spread the oil evenly on the tawa.

*Start at the very centre of the pan and spread the batter in a circular motion, slowly using a sauce ladle.

*Pour 1 tbsp of oil in the middle and sides and leave for one minute. Bring the gas to medium flame. Gently remove it from outer edges and roll. The crispy dosa is ready to serve.

*For an ultra crisp dosa, add a little more oil and cook it on a medium flame for a longer period till it gets golden brown. Then flip to the other side.

Enjoy your dosa with chutney, gun powder, ghee or jaggery.

When are you trying?

