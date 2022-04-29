Make dosa ‘in minutes’ with this easy, healthy recipe

One of the most popular and favoured South Indian dishes that people across the country enjoy and relish is the dosa. Its humble and comforting taste is one that sticks to one’s palette, and the fact that it is a healthy meal/snack option is an added bonus!

However, when it comes to making it at home, the lengthy preparation process, which involves fermenting the dosa batter overnight, can discourage people from trying it in their kitchens. But, what if we tell you that there is a recipe with which you can make dosas ‘in minutes’?

Baker and food blogger Meghna Kamdar of Meghna’s Food Magic, shared a recipe on her Instagram account that is sure to change the way you approach making dosa at home. This recipe only requires 30 minutes of resting the batter, and your dosa will be ready for breakfast, lunch, or dinner in no time. The recipe uses suji and atta instead of rice and dal batter.

Ingredients

-1 cup semolina

-¼ cup wheat flour

-½ cup curd

-1 cup water

-Salt

-¼ tsp fruit salt (Eno) or baking soda

–Sambhar masala

-Coriander leaves

-Green onion

Method

Mix semolina, wheat flour, curd, water, and salt into a batter. Add more or less water depending on the consistency. Let it rest for half an hour. Then, for quick fermentation, add fruit salt (Eno) or baking soda. You can also opt for natural fermentation by leaving the batter for 5-6 hours. Then, make the dosa by pouring the batter onto a heated, greased pan. Sprinkle some sambhar masala, coriander leavers and green onion on top, fold, and enjoy!

