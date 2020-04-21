Count on these easy tips to make the perfect crispy dosa

The fermented rice and lentil combination makes dosa a good breakfast option. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock) The fermented rice and lentil combination makes dosa a good breakfast option. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many of us have been craving our favourite foods during lockdown. While some are simply thinking about the next time they will be able to enjoy it at their favourite restaurant, many others have put on the chef’s hat and are experimenting it the kitchen. If South Indian food is what you have been missing, and are having a hard time mastering the art of making perfect dosas, we have a ready reckoner.

Dosa, which is made using fermented rice and lentil batter, not only makes for a great breakfast or snack option but also a healthy one as urad dal, which is a component, is a good source of protein.

So all set to make the perfect dosa? Read on to know more.

*If you are making your batter from scratch, pay strict attention to the quantity of ingredients. Soak four cups rice and one cup ural dal for about four hours or overnight in water. Blend in a mixer or a designated idli batter grinder. The parboiled rice that is used in idli works for dosa as well. Add rock salt as per taste when you blend. Ensure the batter has a coarse texture. However, when buying from outside, look for dosa batter with a shorter shelf life as this tends to be free of cooking additives.

*Add half a cup of puffed rice if you’d like your dosa slightly crispy.

*The batter is usually good for up to a week, after which it turns sour. However, experts say that if the batter is stored in an airtight plastic or ceramic container it stays good for longer as compared to stainless steel.

*If you keep the batter in the refrigerator, remove it 15 minutes before you start making dosas.

*Now, it is time pour the batter on a non-stick tawa. Check if the tawa is hot enough. How do you do that? Sprinkle some water over it. If it starts to sizzle, know that the tawa is hot enough and you can start preparing dosa.

*The tawa can be moistened with some sesame oil. Half an onion can be used to spread the oil evenly on the tawa.

*Start at the very centre of the pan and spread the batter in a circular motion, albeit slowly using a sauce ladle.

*Pour 1 tbsp of oil in the middle and sides and leave for one minute. Bring the gas to low flame. Gently remove it from outer edges and roll. The crispy dosa is ready to serve.

*For an ultra crisp dosa, add a little more oil and cook it on a low flame for a longer period till it gets golden brown. Then flip to the other side.

Enjoy your dosa with chutney, gun powder, ghee or jaggery.

Tell us if the dosas turn out perfect this time!

