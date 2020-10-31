Would you like to try this easy chaat recipe from Sanjeev Kapoor?

Try this tasty chaat today! (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Bored with your regular snack items today? Why not try something more lip-smacking? While bottle gourd is considered an uninteresting vegetable, it can be turned around to make an umami-inducing chaat. The delicious chaat can be had for your evening snack or even for a light dinner. Wondering how?

Count on this easy recipe from none other than chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

“The name itself is so interesting that you want to try it right away, don’t you?” asked Kapoor, and we had to agree hands down.

The pakodis prepared with bottle gourd, topped with favourite chaat condiments looks yummy.

Here’s how to make it.

Doodhi Pakodi Chaat

Ingredients

300g – Bottle gourd

1 no – Small onion, roughly chopped

Salt to taste

1/2 cup – Gram flour

1/4 cup – Rice flour

2-3 no – Green chillies, chopped

2tbsp – Chopped fresh coriander leaves

A pinch of baking soda

1/2tsp – Turmeric powder

1/4tsp – Carom seeds

Oil for deep frying

Chaat

1/2 cup – Sweetened yogurt

1/4tsp – Asafoetida

1/4tsp – Black salt

Chaat masala for sprinkling

Red chilli powder for sprinkling

1 no – Small onion, finely chopped

1 no – Small tomato, finely chopped

Green chutney for drizzling

Garlic red chilli chutney for drizzling

Date and tamarind chutney for drizzling

Roasted cumin powder for sprinkling

3-4 no – papdis

Sev for sprinkling

Raw mango, chopped as required

Fresh pomegranate pearls for garnish

Mint sprig for garnish

ALSO READ | Miss Varanasi? Make the city’s popular chaat at home this weekend

Method

*Peel the bottle gourd or doodhi and thickly grate it. Add roughly chopped onions and salt, mix well and set aside for five-ten minutes.

*Take sweetened yogurt, add asafoetida and black salt, mix and refrigerate it to chill.

*Add gram flour, then add rice flour, green chillies, coriander, baking soda, turmeric powder, mix well. Add carom seeds and mix well.

*Heat sufficient oil and deep fry the doodhi pakodi till crisp and golden brown in colour. Drain on an absorbent paper.

*In a serving bowl, put a portion of the sweetened yogurt, then place the doodhi pakodi, sprinkle chaat masala, red chilli powder, onions, tomatoes, drizzle green chutney, red chilli garlic chutney, date and tamarind chutney, sprinkle roasted cumin powder, crush papdis, sev on top, further add raw mango and pomegranate pearls.

*Add a few more pakodi, drizzle some more sweetened yogurt and serve immediately garnished with mint sprig.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd