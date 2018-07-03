Don’t be shy of bringing our food into the mainstream: Canada-based Indian chef

Chef Joe Thottungal is of the view that Indian chefs are ambassadors of the nation’s foods and must push it in the mainstream. (Source: Facebook/coconutlagoon) Chef Joe Thottungal is of the view that Indian chefs are ambassadors of the nation’s foods and must push it in the mainstream. (Source: Facebook/coconutlagoon)

Thrissur-born Joe Thottungal, who is currently the Executive Chef at Ottawa’s Coconut Lagoon, says Indian chefs are the true ambassadors of the country’s food and should not shy away from promoting it in the mainstream. “I always focus and promote varied regional cuisine of India. I feel that all Indian chefs are the best ambassador of Indian food and we should not be shy to bring out our meals to the mainstream,” Thottungal told IANS in an e-mail. “Promoting each region is a new way of exposing our hidden cuisine to the world and once people are hooked to the food then they tend to travel and visit these regions and my culinary tours to Kerala is the best example,” he added.

A Gold & Silver medal winner of Gold Medal Plates- Canada’s highest culinary honour in 2016 and 2017, Thottungal is on two day visit to Crowne Plaza Today Okhla in the capital On July 6 and July 7 for series of culinary events like Colours of Curry, Southern Spice Trail and Dinnee Buffet for the public.

So how has the food and beverage sector in India evolved over the years? “In the last 20 years, I have noticed lot of changes in food and beverage field in India. People are eating out more, pairing beverages with food and eating healthy,” he said.

