Celebrated chef Anthony Bourdain to be immortalised in a documentary

Anthony Bourdain passed away in June this year. (Source: File Photo) Anthony Bourdain passed away in June this year. (Source: File Photo)

Earlier this year, the news of Anthony Bourdain’s suicide caught everyone unaware and also led to an outpouring of grief from all corners of the world. It seems like the curiosity regarding the celebrated chef remains. According to a report in Vanity Fair, CNN will air the final season of his travel and food show, Parts Unknown, that premiered in 2013.

Another documentary on Bourdain that will shed light on his life and work is also at the pre-production stage. The film is being touted as “the definitive Bourdain feature documentary,” and is expected to hit the screens in early 2019. The film will probably be showcased in festivals and will later get a theatrical release.

“As well as we knew Tony, because he did reveal himself in the series, there was still a hunger to know more about him, and to honor his work and celebrate him. The documentary format became one of the more obvious ways to go.” Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content was quoted as saying.

“We just want to make it perfect,” Entelis added. “We want to make it exquisite for Tony. We want to do him justice”.

Apparently CNN will partner with Zero Point Zero, the company that produced Parts Unknown, for the documentary and will try to shed on those facets of him that are not well known.

Bourdain, who passed away at the age of 61, had hanged himself and was found dead in a hotel room in France’s Strasbourg.

