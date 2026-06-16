‘Number 4 is sneakiest’: Surgeon says ban these daily items for weight loss; nutritionist reacts

Dr Rizwan Chaudhry, a board-certified bariatric and general surgeon, outlines in an Instagram post what he believes are the four things people should remove immediately to achieve lasting weight-loss results. In his video, Dr Chaudhry says, “Four things you should immediately ban if you want to lose weight. And number four is the sneakiest one of all.” His advice targets everyday habits that many people consider harmless, but which he argues may quietly work against fat loss.

He begins with cooking fats, stating, “Number one, vegetable and seed oils. This might be the number one reason why America is dealing with obesity at such a high scale.” Calling them “literally industrial oils” that are “used to lubricate machines,” Dr Chaudhry claims they “drive inflammation, damage your liver, and make your body hold on to fat.” His recommendation is to eliminate them entirely and instead “use natural fats like butter, ghee, and avocado oil.”

Caffeine habits also come under scrutiny. “Number two, coffee,” he says. According to him, late-day caffeine increases “stress hormones, such as cortisol and adrenaline,” which “tell your body to hold on to fat,” and disrupts sleep and metabolic recovery.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Alcohol is the third factor. Dr Chaudhry notes, “There was a study that found consuming even a little bit of alcohol can slow down your weight loss progress by 50% or even cause you to regain the weight that you lost.” He adds, “Cut it out for a month or two, and I guarantee you’ll feel sharper, your energy will come back, and the weight will finally start moving again.”

Finally, he calls salad dressing “the sneakiest one of all.” “You think you’re being healthy by choosing a salad, but then you drown it in ranch or light dressing, and that’s where everything goes wrong,” he says. Warning that most store-bought dressings are “loaded with seed oils, sugar, and chemicals that spike your insulin,” he adds, “If the label says low fat, it usually means high sugar.” His alternative is simple: “Make your own olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Rizwan Chaudhry | Weight Loss Surgeon And Weight Loss Coach (@drchaudhrysurgeon)

Seed oils, coffee, alcohol, and dressings: Do they affect weight loss?

Ashlesha Joshi, fitness dietician and nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “From a scientific standpoint, none of these foods or habits directly cause weight gain in isolation. Weight change is primarily driven by overall calorie balance, food quality, sleep, stress, and consistency over time. That said, there is contextual evidence explaining why these factors can indirectly slow fat loss for many people.”

Highly processed seed oils are calorie-dense and often consumed through ultra-processed foods, which are linked to overeating and poor metabolic health. Joshi notes that late-day coffee does not cause fat gain, but caffeine consumed late can disrupt sleep, and poor sleep is strongly associated with increased appetite, insulin resistance, and weight gain. Alcohol provides empty calories, impairs fat metabolism, and lowers dietary restraint, making overeating more likely. Store-bought dressings often contain added sugars, refined oils, and preservatives that increase calorie intake without promoting satiety.

Story continues below this ad

“So the evidence supports reducing these items as part of a broader lifestyle approach, not banning them as sole causes of weight gain,” stresses Joshi.

Individualising weight loss advice like this

Weight loss advice must always be individualised. Joshi notes, “People with conditions like diabetes, thyroid disorders, PCOS, or gut issues require tailored strategies that account for medication, hormonal balance, and nutrient timing. Similarly, individuals with demanding schedules may need practical solutions rather than ideal routines that are difficult to follow.”

The most effective approach is personalised nutrition guidance that focuses on improving food quality, managing portions, supporting sleep and recovery, and creating habits that fit real life. “Sustainable weight loss is not about perfection, but about building a plan that someone can follow consistently over time,” concludes Joshi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.