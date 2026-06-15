The secret behind India’s favourite plant protein combinations

Should you combine different plant proteins to get enough of the macronutrient? Intrigued by the social media chatter about the same, we asked an expert whether it is necessary to do so.

The short answer is yes, but it isn’t as complicated as many people think, said Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane. “Most plant-based protein sources provide all nine essential amino acids, but some might have lower amounts of one or more amino acids. This is why mixing different plant proteins can help ensure that the body gets the complete range of amino acids it needs for muscle repair, immunity, hormone production, and overall health,” added Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But that doesn’t mean you do not need to combine proteins at every single meal, said Sheikh. “If your diet includes a diverse mix of plant foods throughout the day, your body can effectively use the amino acids from different sources,” added Sheikh.

What are some good examples of plant protein combinations?

Many traditional Indian meals naturally offer complementary proteins. “Examples include dal with rice, khichdi, hummus with whole wheat pita, peanut butter on whole grain bread, rajma with rice, and roti with chana or other legumes. Mixing cereals, pulses, nuts, seeds, and soy-based foods can improve the overall protein quality of a meal,” said Sheikh.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Soy products like tofu, soy milk, and edamame are especially valuable because they provide high-quality protein with a balanced amino acid profile.

Is protein combining only important for vegetarians and vegans?

It’s most relevant for those who rely entirely or mostly on plant-based diets. “However, even vegetarians and vegans do not need to stress about combining foods at every meal. What matters more is meeting your total daily protein needs and eating a variety of nutrient-rich foods,” said Sheikh.

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Athletes, older adults, pregnant women, and people recovering from illness may need to pay closer attention to protein intake because their requirements are often higher.

What is the biggest misconception about plant protein?

A common myth is that plant proteins are automatically worse than animal proteins. “While some plant sources may have lower amounts of certain amino acids, a well-planned plant-based diet can provide enough high-quality protein for most people. The focus should be on variety rather than relying heavily on one protein source,” said Sheikh.

The key takeaway is simple: instead of worrying about perfectly combining proteins at every meal, aim for a colourful and diverse plate that includes legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and soy foods throughout the day.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.