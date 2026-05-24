Do nutritionists approve adding ice cream to your cold drink?

Have you ever added a scoop of ice cream to your cold drink? The combination, popularly known as ‘float,’ brings in a dash of nostalgia for many – which is why, maybe, it is becoming increasingly popular on social media. But while an ice cream float may feel like harmless fun, nutrition experts say the combination is essentially a concentrated sugar-and-fat hit that deserves mindful consumption rather than everyday status. According to Mumbai-based fat loss coach and dietician Swati Sodhi, the biggest nutritional concern is what she calls “stacking sugar on sugar.”

“A regular glass of cola already has around 25 to 35 grams of sugar. Add two scoops of ice cream, and you easily add another 20 to 25 grams of sugar, plus fat from cream,” Sodhi tells indianexpress.com.

That means a single serving can climb to roughly 300-500 calories, largely from refined sugar and saturated fat, with minimal fibre and little protein. From a satiety perspective, Sodhi says the body doesn’t register this as a filling meal. “In simpler words, you had calories equivalent to five rotis, but with the satiety of a biscuit.”

However, the combination is not straightaway trash. “But let me be very clear. It is not toxic. It is not poison. It is just heavy and sugary,” clarifies the nutritionist.

“If you are having an ice cream float once in a while at a party, with your kids, or on a holiday, and you truly enjoy it, it is absolutely fine.”

“If you are having an ice cream float once in a while at a party, with your kids, or on a holiday and you truly enjoy it, it is absolutely fine”: Swati Sodhi (Image: Gemini generated) “If you are having an ice cream float once in a while at a party, with your kids, or on a holiday and you truly enjoy it, it is absolutely fine”: Swati Sodhi (Image: Gemini generated)

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What exactly happens in your gut?

Beyond calories, digestion is another factor. The carbonation from soft drinks increases stomach gas, while dairy can be harder to process for people with lactose sensitivity. “It’s not toxic. It’s not poison,” Sodhi clarifies. “It is just heavy and sugary. If your gut is already sensitive, this combination can exaggerate bloating, heaviness, or acidity.”

While most healthy adults won’t face serious harm, those prone to digestive discomfort may feel the effects more strongly.

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But is even one time indulgence dangerous? The key, Sodhi stresses, is context. An occasional float at a party or holiday isn’t what derails health goals – habits do. “Fat loss does not fail because of one glass of ice cream and cola. It fails because of daily habits.”

She rates the combo 1.5 out of 5 for people focused on fat loss or metabolic health – not because food is “bad”, but because frequency matters. “If a client asked me what to do, I would say this. If you want it, have a smaller portion. Share it. Or choose either ice cream or the cold drink, not both together. Or have it after a proper protein-rich meal.”

Sodhi’s stance is simple – enjoy indulgences intentionally, not impulsively. An ice cream float can be harmless once in a while, but it’s a big no for routine.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.