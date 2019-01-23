Easy and effective DIY detox drinks: Tonics, teas and infused water for a master cleanse

Thanks to pollution, processed foods, alcohol consumption, and poor sleep patterns, our bodies need more attention than ever. It is important to remove toxins from your body every now and then as it not only helps in cleansing and debloating but also replenishes your body.

While there are a lot of store-bought options available, it is always best to detox with natural, organic products at hand. For people who want to detox, we have curated a list of DIY detox recipes that you can bank on for a good cleanse.

Raw honey and Apple Cider Vinegar

It is always a good idea to kickstart your day with a boost of Apple Cider Vinegar. It helps in balancing the pH of the gut and aids in digestion. Not only that, it also helps in flushing toxins out of the body. Meanwhile, honey adds to the flavour and nutritional benefits of the drink.

Turmeric and ginger tea

Turmeric is known for being rich in anti-oxidants and essential nutrients. Ginger, on the other hand, is a popularly sought after debloating food. Before hitting the bed at night, make tea with these two magical ingredients that will help in cleansing your system.

Carrot and celery

Known to be loaded with essential micronutrients and fibre, both carrot and celery make for potent cleansing food. Celery, many-a-times, is also used to flush out difficult toxins from the body. Blend carrot and celery in a blender with some coconut water or regular water and drink it down for a master cleanse.

Gooseberry and harde

Gooseberry or amla, when dried and powdered can be mixed with powdered harde, a topical fruit with a hard shell to make a powerful cleansing powder. You can mix it with a teaspoon of honey and a glass of warm water. And the best part is, you can even store it in a container for months.

Lemon, cucumber, mint infused water

In a bottle of plain water, add half a cucumber, sliced, juice of one lemon and a sprig of mint. Leave it in the fridge overnight and keep sipping on the water the next day. Not only does it help in removing toxins from your body, it also helps in weight reduction.