Diwali special: Nutritionist shares healthy sweet recipes

While festivals are supposed to be happy occasions, sometimes people feel guilty for cheating on their diet and eating foods that they normally wouldn’t. Diwali is a day when one tends to indulge in sweets. And it can lead to potential guilt-trips about the calorie consumption. For diabetics, it can be detrimental, too. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests that you can, in fact, have no-guilt treats and enjoy Diwali in a healthier way.

She brings you some healthy sweet options that can be prepared with a dash of Oleev olive pomace oil that has a neutral taste that enhances the flavour of these Diwali treats, and is also rich in monounsaturated fatty acids that are good for heart health.

1. Coconut barfi

Coconut is rich in dietary fibre, copper, iron, manganese, and healthy fats. Due to its richness in iron, it is beneficial for people with anaemia. It is good for the immune system and the bones. Take freshly-grated coconut and heat it with milk, then take the oil and add the milk-soaked coconut, and stir. Add milk and jaggery powder in it and let it cool. Once done, cut it into squares.

2. Multigrain ladoo

These are great for people trying to lose weight or have diabetes. They need only one tablespoon of oil. For this, you can use pearl millet flour, ragi, jowar, wheat flour, cashews, flax seeds, sesame seeds, cardamoms, and jaggery. Heat some olive pomace oil in a pan and add all the flours in it; melt jaggery and add dry fruits. Let it cool, grease your hands, and shape them into little balls.

Phirni, a delicious Punjabi style milk and rice based creamy dessert, has a thick creamy texture and is traditionally served in the clay containers and enjoyed on special occasions like Diwali, Karwa Chauth and Eid. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Phirni, a delicious Punjabi style milk and rice based creamy dessert, has a thick creamy texture and is traditionally served in the clay containers and enjoyed on special occasions like Diwali, Karwa Chauth and Eid. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

3. Quinoa phirni

Phirni is a milk pudding made with roasted quinoa, saffron strands, dates, almond, and cardamom powder, which has many nutritional benefits. This is good for people with high blood sugar. It is a gluten-free dish rich in amino acids, dietary fibres, antioxidants, and proteins. Roast the quinoa in oil until its colour changes to light brown, add water, then when the volume becomes half, add milk and saffron, and other ingredients. Mix well and serve.

4. Ragi bites

Ragi bites or finger millets have a nutritious composition of calcium, protein, iron and fibre. There are no trans-fats or maida, and it is also gluten-free. Ragi is rich in carbohydrates, and ragi cookies have vitamin D, which improves vitality, skin tissues, and reduces wrinkles. It is good at keeping diabetes in check. Mix ragi flour, jaggery powder and nuts together and knead a dough with your hands using some oil. Now, cut the dough into circles,flatten with palms and bake.

5. Almond walnut squares

Easily made at home, you can use all kinds of nuts, almonds, peanuts, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, etc., to bake them. Mix them with seeds and combine them with honey, maple syrup, and salt and oil. Take them out on parchment paper and cut them into squares and cool them.

