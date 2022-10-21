Diwali is incomplete without soan papdi; what makes this humble dish so popular in India?

It is known around the world that Indians are big foodies. And while there are different kinds of food lovers — some like savoury dishes and others like to devour desserts — there is one particular dish that is relished across the length and breadth of the country by people possessing different palates, particularly around this time of the year.

Yes, we are talking about the humble soan papdi, which is a festive-favourite. Diwali is when people like to gorge on this sweet dish that is also exchanged as friends and family members meet each other to offer festive greetings.

On social media, ‘soan papdi’ begins to trend around this time and even turns into fodder for memes. But, what makes this dish popular?

To understand that, let us dive a little into its history. Soan papdi, which is also known as ‘san papri’, ‘shompapri’, ‘sohan papdi’, ‘shon papdi’ and ‘patisa’ is popular here in India, but the word ‘sohan’ has a Persian origin.

Kurush F Dalal, archaeologist and culinary anthropologist, calls it an “incredibly versatile” dish. “Soan papdi is a Persian dish. It comes from [the word] ‘sohan pashmaki’. It is cube-shaped, flaky, crisp and one of the biggest sellers in the Indian market. It is essentially a besan-based mithai, which is why it has a longer shelf-life,” he tells indianexpress.com.

ALSO READ | It’s not Diwali without mithai

Explaining what could possibly make soan papdi popular, Dalal adds that a besan-based mithai is a part of the Indian ethos, as opposed to a milk-based one that is popular in certain places only. “Sometimes, soan papdi also has milk in it, but not many expensive spices. Cardamom seeds are the main flavouring agent. It is an affordable and economical sweet and that is the main reason for its popularity, besides the fact that it tastes yummy,” he states.

Soan Papdi is not just a sweet, it is an emotion!

How many #SoanPapdi boxes are you getting this Diwali? 🤭🤭🤭

Let us know in the comments! pic.twitter.com/c0KsivD3xb — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) October 18, 2022

Food historian Shylashri Shankar states that when it comes to sweets, one needs to look at how well they are preserved. “If we put a lot of sugar in things, like in kheer, it preserves it and does not let it go bad. When you are offering a sweet dish to a deity, or giving it to each other… [you do not want to give something that turns bad]. Sugar, just like tamarind, allows you to preserve the prasad. It has to remain fresh for a longer period of time… it is this purity that is connected to the festivity,” she tells this outlet about soan papdi’s shelf life.

Dalal says some people also mix besan and atta to make soan papdi. “You do not need to garnish it, but can do it with some chopped nuts.”

ALSO READ | Practise portion control with these four tips

He adds that not just soan papdi, but several other sweets are also consumed around this time. “…it is the mithaiyon ka tyohaar (festival of sweets). But, soan papdi is simpler to make, compared to other sweets. A lot of milk sweets require elbow grease. [For soan papdi] all you need to do is get the sugar syrup consistency right. Sugar and ghee is an unbeatable combo.”

Advertisement

Dalal says soan papdi, being a dry sweet, is also easier to travel with and transport.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!