Diwali 2021: Here’s a healthy gluten-free cracker recipe for this festive season

I feel extremely proud of my millet journey; with my students, we learn new things every day. The sessions on gut health, lacto-fermentation, making your bio enzymes and sourdough starter, add a lot of value.

My heart goes out to friends and acquaintances who have lost loved ones in the pandemic — Diwali celebrations will never be the same for them. While social gatherings continue in full swing, I hope folks take care of themselves and follow Covid-appropriate protocols.

Today’s recipe is a beautiful and impromptu amalgamation of how my days pass. I experiment with various gluten free flours that are made at home. I also enjoy using up sourdough discard (sourdough starter that’s left over after making bread) which amounts to two huge bottles every week in my fridge. This Diwali-special, healthy cracker recipe is a win-win for vegan and gluten intolerant friends. Do give it a try during celebrations.

Ingredients (makes 80-100 leaf shape crackers)

1 Cup Rice Flour

1 Cup Jowar Flour (freshly ground at home)

2 Cups Gluten Free Sourdough Discard

½ Cup finely chopped Fresh Parsley (you can use any fresh herbs)

2 tbsp Psyllium Husk

1 Cup Warm Water

1 tsp Himalayan Pink Salt

2 tbsp extra virgin Olive Oil for greasing

½ tsp Dried Garlic (optional)

¼ Cup Nutritional Yeast (if not vegan can add any sharp-flavoured cheese)

Method

*Mix all dry ingredients in one bowl.

*Add gluten free sourdough discard, freshly chopped parsley and warm water.

*Knead it all together to make a firm dough. I played a bit more and added natural dehydrated beetroot and moringa powders to the dough for more vibrancy. But let me tell you, even grated raw beetroot and raw turmeric would lend beautiful colours to your crackers. I have been sharing a lot of recipes. Do check them.

*You can cling wrap and refrigerate the dough for better results. I preferred to roll them out directly to save on time.

*Roll them out until the dough thickness is about 2 mm.

*Grease the rolled-out dough and prick with the help of a fork.

*Cut in desired shapes and lay them onto a greased parchment paper.

*Bake them in a preheated oven for 15-20 minutes at 170 C. Always be manual with your OTG and keep a watch after 10 minutes of baking. You may have to adjust temperatures just the way you do with your cooktop.

I served it with five different kinds of dips: chickpeas hummus, peanut dip, corn and bell pepper dip, mint and amla dip and roasted tomato salsa. You can club it with any dips of your choice.

Once baked (do not overbake), these crackers can stay good in an airtight container for 3-4 days. Please know that these are free of any preservatives, emulsifiers and other industrial agents to increase its shelf-life. Homemade is always the best.

Please note:

Like all fermented foods, sourdough promotes general gut health and creates a favourable environment for maximum nutrient metabolism. A healthy gut directly contributes to maintaining a healthy immune system, digestive system, and overall total-body health! During sourdough fermentation, beneficial bacteria and yeast give our gut a jump-start and ‘pre-digest’ a lot of compounds, making them more bioavailable to our bodies. Sourdough discard has several health benefits, particularly for digestion. It is rich in vitamin B, omega-3 fatty acids and probiotics.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach and founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

