Diwali 2020: Make baked chaklis with this recipe

The festival of lights – Diwali – is incomplete without its share of sweets that celebrate the festive spirit. However, one important part of the festivities is the savouries that not only add the much-needed spice to the festivities but also make for a heartwarming palate. One such favourite savoury snack that people like to indulge in all through the year and especially during Diwali is chakli. While most often it is fried, would you like to switch to the baked version for a healthy Diwali this year?

Here’s a simple recipe that we came across on chef Sanjeev Kapoor‘s Instagram.

Take a look.

The chakli made of soya flour looked absolutely drool-worthy. Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

1 cup – Soya flour

1/2 cup – Split black gram flour (urad dal ka atta)

1/8 cup – Butter

1tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2 cup – Roasted cumin powder

Salt to taste

Method

*Preheat the oven to 180°C.

*Take soya flour, black gram flour, butter, red chilli powder, roasted cumin powder and salt in a bowl. Mix well.

*Add sufficient water and knead to a soft dough.

*Put sufficient dough into a chakli press fitted with a chakli attachment.

*Brush oil on a baking tray and press out chaklis onto it. Bake for 12-15 minutes in a preheated oven.

*Remove and set aside to cool down. Serve.

