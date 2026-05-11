Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya says her mother advised her to have chironji dana ever since news of her pregnancy: ‘Bacche ke bones ache honge’

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, 41, recently mentioned in her YouTube vlog that her mother, Neelam Tripathi, has asked her to have chironji dana, Charoli, or Almondette kernels, which have a nutty flavour similar to almonds. “Chironji is good in calcium. Yeh meri mummy ka bada favourite hai chironji dana. Jab se pregnancy ka pata chala hai, tab se she is like…chironji khao. Bacche ke bones ache honge. (It is my mother’s favourite. Ever since my pregnancy, she has been asking me to have chironji dana. She says, it helps with the child’s strong bones),” shared Divyanka, who can be seen relishing a ‘healthy puranpoli’ made by her sister Priyanka using Khapli wheat.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To verify, we asked an expert.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said chironji (charoli seeds) is a nutrient-rich food.

“It provides healthy fats, protein, calcium, and phosphorus, all of which are essential for fetal bone development. However, no single food can guarantee stronger bones. Bone health during pregnancy relies on a balanced diet that includes enough calcium, vitamin D, and protein. Chironji can certainly be part of that diet, but it shouldn’t be seen as a ‘magic ingredient’,” said Sheikh.

What role do traditional foods like chironji play in a modern pregnancy diet?

Many traditional foods have nutritional value, and chironji is a good example. It’s rich in energy and can support overall nourishment, especially for women who struggle with appetite.

Should you have chironji? (Photo: AI Generated) Should you have chironji? (Photo: AI Generated)

“However, traditional advice should always be balanced with current medical knowledge. Moderation is key, and it’s best to include such foods as part of a varied, well-rounded diet instead of relying heavily on one item,” said Sheikh.

Are there any risks or precautions to keep in mind?

Yes, portion control is important. “Chironji is high in calories due to its fat content, so eating too much could lead to unnecessary weight gain. Also, some people may have nut allergies, so it’s vital to be cautious if there’s a history of sensitivity. Pregnant women should always consult their doctor or dietitian before making significant dietary changes,” shared Sheikh.

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What should expectant mothers focus on for their baby’s bone health?

Instead of focusing on one food, the priority should be a nutrient-rich diet.

Sheikh said that sources of calcium, like milk, curd, paneer, and leafy greens, along with vitamin D from sunlight, play a crucial role. Protein from dals, pulses, eggs, or lean meats is also important. Staying hydrated and maintaining a healthy lifestyle contribute significantly.

So, is it okay to include chironji in pregnancy?

Absolutely, in moderation. Consider chironji as a supportive addition rather than a solution on its own. A balanced diet, guided by a healthcare professional, is always the best way to ensure both maternal health and optimal fetal development.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.