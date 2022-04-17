Ditch aerated drinks for these desi sherbets, perfect for beating the summer heat

During the harshest days of summer, hydration and nutrition are two of the most important things to take care of when it comes to your health. The extreme weather conditions can be quite dangerous if one doesn’t stay hydrated. And if you are reaching out for sugary, aerated drinks every time you feel parched, you should consider some healthy, desi twists that will keep you hydrated for longer without the side effects of pre-packed drinks.

Thankfully, we already have an array of such options that are available across the length and breadth of the country, sold in makeshift stalls by the road to offer people some respite from the scorching heat. These desi sherbets are delicious, nutritious, and absolutely addictive.

Masala Shikanji

Instead of a lemonade, try a masala shikanji the next time you are craving something cold and refreshing. And the best thing is that you only a need handful of pantry essentials.

Ingredients:

Lemon – 3

Sugar – 2½ tbsp

Salt – to taste

Black Salt – ½ tsp

Coriander powder – 2tsp

Black Pepper Powder – 2 tsp

Roasted Cumin Powder – 1tsp

Ice Cubes – Few

Mint Leaves – a handful

Chilled Water – to top up

Chilled Soda Water – to top up

Bael sherbet

The summer fruit of bael, or wood apple, is packed with nutrition that you need for summer. It has crude fibre, calcium, phosphorus, iron, zinc, copper, manganese, sodium, potassium, manganese and Vitamin C, among other benefits.

Follow this recipe to make a refreshing bael sherbet at home that you wouldn’t be able to get enough of.

Kokum sherbet

This purple-coloured berry is indigenous to the western coast of India and is packed full of medicinal properties. Sweet and sour in taste, it can be found almost everywhere on the streets of Mumbai where the weather remains hot for most part of the year.

Aam Panna

Synonymous with summer is the cult-favourite aam panna sherbet that is served to guests in most Indian houses during the season. The recipe uses the season’s most awaiting produce — mango — in its raw form.

Following is a recipe shared by Chef Ranveer Brar on his YouTube account.

Jal Jeera

Made with a variety of spices, jal jeera concentrate is found in grocery stores across the country. However, if you want to make it at home, you will need the following ingredients:

1/4 cup packed chopped mint leaves

1/4 cup packed chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped ginger

1 tablespoon cumin seed dry roasted and powdered

Pinch of asafetida

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black salt available in Indian stores

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon tamarind seedless

2 tablespoon sugar adjust to taste

4 cups water

1 cup crushed ice

Buttermilk/Chaas

One of the easiest, simplest, and most widely available summer drinks is the good old buttermilk or chaas. Here’s why Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Sivaliya thinks it is “nectar on Earth”.

Falsa sherbet

Tang and refreshing, this summer berry fruit that has cooling properties and the ability to hydrate your body during sweltering summers.

Here’s a recipe shared by chef Ajay Chopra on his YouTube account:

Ingredients

• 1 cup falsa

• ½ cup sugar

• 2 tsp black salt

• 1 tsp roasted cumin powder

• 8-10 ice cube

• 1.5 ltr water

• 7-8 Mint leaves

Method

1. In a bowl add falsa, sugar, and black salt, roasted cumin powder smash all the ingredients well

2. Then using a strainer strain the juice using water

3.in a serving glass put an ice cube and pour falsa juice

4. Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled falsa ka sharbat

Variyali sherbet

Variyali sherbet is a Gujarati sherbet made with saunf or fennel seeds. Here’s how you can make and store this delicious drink:

