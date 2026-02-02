‘Sounds disgusting’: Kajol’s ‘easy’ protein shake recipe is quite unconventional, let’s find out if it is worth trying

"I have my very own protein shake recipe," Kajol announced on her talk show recently

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 07:00 PM IST
KajolKajol shares her protein shake recipe (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Kajol revealed her 3-ingredient protein shake recipe on the debut episode of her latest talk show, Two Much, which features Twinkle Khanna as her co-host. Her unconventional protein shake recipe, made with eggs, almond milk, and orange juice, surprised the guests on the show — Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. “I have my very own protein shake recipe, which is some eggs, almond milk, and orange juice,” Kajol said, as Khanna expressed, “It sounds disgusting”. Kajol responded, “It does sound disgusting, but it is actually quite easy.”

Taking a cue from her, let’s determine whether this recipe truly meets your protein needs.

Dr Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said this shake combines egg protein, vitamin C from oranges, and calcium and healthy fats from almond milk. “In theory, it appears to be a healthy combination designed to boost energy, immunity, and muscle recovery,” said Sheikh.

But does it work?

This combination is potentially beneficial for overall well-being. “Eggs contain complete protein, oranges help in nutrient assimilation and provide antioxidants, and almond milk lightens the shake while contributing calcium and vitamin E. Yet, due to the strange combination of citrus and egg, not all may find it well digestible or tasty,” said Sheikh.

What should be kept in mind before attempting?

A combination of foods may affect digestion. “Nutrient-rich but not suitable when combined with citrus by some people, as it could cause acidity. Almond milk is a lactose-intolerance-friendly substitute for dairy. Another caution is to use pasteurised or well-cooked eggs to prevent infection when consumed raw,” said Sheikh.

eggs Have you tried this recipe? (Photo: Pixabay)

Is it a good protein substitute?

This shake can be used as an instant breakfast or post-workout beverage, but it should never be used as a substitute for a balanced meal, stressed Sheikh. “Pulses, dals, lean meat, nuts, and whole grains still need to be included to provide daily nutrition. These types of shakes should be regarded as a convenient addition and not the base of a diet,” said Sheikh.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Shahid and Mira Kapoor discuss ‘monthly menus’, morning routine, healthy family habits: ‘Even in Antarctica, we may be having…’

A protein shake made with eggs, orange juice, and almond milk provides useful nutrients and can be effective if consumed properly. However, its effectiveness depends on an individual’s tolerance, taste preferences, and how well it fits into their eating pattern, said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Shark Tank India judge Kunal Bahl opens up about the ‘constant burden’ of weight struggles: 'Jab main school me tha, 118 kg ka tha'
Kunal Bahl
Move aside momos and chaat, Korean street food thelas are the new rage now
Korean
New mum Katrina Kaif once shared Vicky Kaushal’s ‘most endearing’ and ‘annoying’ habits: ‘When I can’t sleep...’
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Grammy 2026
Grammy Awards 2026: Best looks and moments
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Government explores return of Formula 1 to India, Sports Minister inspects Buddh circuit
India Formula 1
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement