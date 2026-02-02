‘Sounds disgusting’: Kajol’s ‘easy’ protein shake recipe is quite unconventional, let’s find out if it is worth trying

Kajol revealed her 3-ingredient protein shake recipe on the debut episode of her latest talk show, Two Much, which features Twinkle Khanna as her co-host. Her unconventional protein shake recipe, made with eggs, almond milk, and orange juice, surprised the guests on the show — Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. “I have my very own protein shake recipe, which is some eggs, almond milk, and orange juice,” Kajol said, as Khanna expressed, “It sounds disgusting”. Kajol responded, “It does sound disgusting, but it is actually quite easy.”

Taking a cue from her, let’s determine whether this recipe truly meets your protein needs.

Dr Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said this shake combines egg protein, vitamin C from oranges, and calcium and healthy fats from almond milk. “In theory, it appears to be a healthy combination designed to boost energy, immunity, and muscle recovery,” said Sheikh.

But does it work?

This combination is potentially beneficial for overall well-being. “Eggs contain complete protein, oranges help in nutrient assimilation and provide antioxidants, and almond milk lightens the shake while contributing calcium and vitamin E. Yet, due to the strange combination of citrus and egg, not all may find it well digestible or tasty,” said Sheikh.

What should be kept in mind before attempting?

A combination of foods may affect digestion. “Nutrient-rich but not suitable when combined with citrus by some people, as it could cause acidity. Almond milk is a lactose-intolerance-friendly substitute for dairy. Another caution is to use pasteurised or well-cooked eggs to prevent infection when consumed raw,” said Sheikh.

Is it a good protein substitute?

This shake can be used as an instant breakfast or post-workout beverage, but it should never be used as a substitute for a balanced meal, stressed Sheikh. “Pulses, dals, lean meat, nuts, and whole grains still need to be included to provide daily nutrition. These types of shakes should be regarded as a convenient addition and not the base of a diet,” said Sheikh.

A protein shake made with eggs, orange juice, and almond milk provides useful nutrients and can be effective if consumed properly. However, its effectiveness depends on an individual’s tolerance, taste preferences, and how well it fits into their eating pattern, said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.