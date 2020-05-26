Time to replace those cheesy dips with this healthy variety

Opt for nutritious dips for your evening snacks. (Source: File/Representational Images) Opt for nutritious dips for your evening snacks. (Source: File/Representational Images)

Most of us find ourselves returning to the kitchen every few hours to munch on that packet of namkeen kept on the counter. But experts suggest that we skip any kind of unhealthy munching and keep a tab on things eaten in between meal times. So why not satiate those unwanted hunger pangs with healthy and delicious foods that don’t take much time to prepare?

Highlighting how one should take up healthy foods, dietitian Lavleen Kaur shared how fox nuts or makhana paired with a hung curd dip can do the trick and make for a perfect snack.

“Roasted makhanas or fox nuts are a good substitute for popcorn. While we take makhanas as a snack, have you ever tried a healthy dip with it?” she said.

Here’s the recipe.

Hung Curd Garlic Dip

Ingredients

Hung Curd

2 – Cucumbers/Carrot or any vegetable

1 – Green chilli (optional)

4 – Garlic cloves

Few sprigs – Coriander leaves

Method

*Prepare hung curd (tie some curd in a muslin cloth and leave it hanging for 3-4 hours or till all the water drains out).

*Finely chop cucumber, green chillies, coriander leaves and garlic cloves.

*Mix all ingredients. Add salt, black pepper and powdered sugar (to taste).

*Add oregano and chilli flakes (optional)

Benefits of the dip

The dip is rich in calcium, magnesium, protein and probiotic. It is good for bone health and keeps the gut healthy. Kaur said, “Healthy and protein rich substitute for mayonnaise/cheese dip is #CurdDip that you will love to relish with makhane, sandwiches, salads, etc.”

Benefits of garlic

Garlic, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, is good for cleaning the lungs.

For added health benefits

Makhana or foxnuts are healthy. Makhana or foxnuts are healthy.

Add a pinch of black pepper and turmeric as both contain anti-inflammatory properties. A good alternative to your regular popcorn, fox nuts are known for their low sodium content which helps keep blood sugar levels in control.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd