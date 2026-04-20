Dipika Kakar treats son Ruhaan to homemade gajar ka halwa, admits she and husband Shoaib Ibrahim only give him sugar in moderation: ‘He is in the growing age’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Actor Dipika Kakar made gajar ka halwa at home on her son Ruhaan’s request. “I didn’t think he would enjoy gajar ka halwa so much,” she said on husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s YouTube vlog.
Responding to a comment on whether they are overdoing sugar, Shoaib said, “Sugar par sugar nahi khilaaye ja rahe hai (We are not overfeeding him sugar). But yes, we are also making him eat sugar. Because we feel in this age, children should be given everything but in limits,” he said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dipika added, “Ha, bilkul deni chahiye kyunki abhi Ruhaan is in the growing age. (They should definitely be given because he is in the growing age). They run, they play..so their body needs energy. That does not mean you overdose them with sugar…correct, limited quantity is also important. We give everything to Ruhaan. He eats pasta and pizza occasionally.”
Then Shoaib said, “Sometimes, we are not able to shoot, but he eats sabzi-roti, dal chawal, woh sab kuch khaata hai (he eats everything).”
Taking a cue from their revelation, we asked whether it’s a good strategy for parents with young children.
Dr Rajiv Kovil, head of diabetology and a weight-loss expert at Zandra Healthcare, and Co-founder of the Rang De Neela Initiative, called it a “worrying trend” in which sugar is being normalised in very young children under the assumption that ‘they are growing’ and therefore need it. “Scientifically, this is not accurate. A child does not need added sugar for growth; what they need is balanced nutrition,” said Dr Kovil.
Early exposure to sugar is not just about calories; it is about conditioning the brain. “The taste for sweetness is learnt, and once that hedonic pleasure-driven pathway is activated early in life, it sets the stage for lifelong preference for high-sugar foods. This directly links to obesity, insulin resistance, and metabolic disorders later in life,” contended Dr Kovil.
Children do not understand food choices as parents do. “What we introduce in the first few years becomes their normal. If sugar is routinely used as a reward, comfort, or habit, we are unintentionally programming unhealthy eating behaviour.
Occasional exposure is acceptable, but regular, casual sugar use in toddlers is not advisable. The foundation of metabolic health is laid in childhood, and this is where parental responsibility becomes critical. In simple terms: we are not just feeding a child, we are shaping their future metabolism,” said Dr Kovil.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.