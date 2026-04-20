Dipika Kakar treats son Ruhaan to homemade gajar ka halwa, admits she and husband Shoaib Ibrahim only give him sugar in moderation: ‘He is in the growing age’

Actor Dipika Kakar made gajar ka halwa at home on her son Ruhaan’s request. “I didn’t think he would enjoy gajar ka halwa so much,” she said on husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s YouTube vlog.

Responding to a comment on whether they are overdoing sugar, Shoaib said, “Sugar par sugar nahi khilaaye ja rahe hai (We are not overfeeding him sugar). But yes, we are also making him eat sugar. Because we feel in this age, children should be given everything but in limits,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.