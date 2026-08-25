Dino Morea details his ‘extensive’ diet: ‘It’s a heavy one’

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Actor and model Dino Morea recently revealed his extensive diet in an interview. “My diet is pretty extensive. Wake up in the morning, have some oil, walnuts, almonds, dates, lots of nuts. I probably do some exercise, and then I have my protein shake. It’s a smoothie with protein and banana, strawberries, and peanut butter. It’s a heavy one,” the Raaz actor said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Then I have breakfast, which is eggs and avocado, baked beans, and tomatoes sometimes. Sometimes it’s aloo paratha, dosa, idli, poha, or puttu. For dinner, sometimes, I have butter chicken, parathas, or tandoori. It’s delightful food,” Morea told Lifestyle Asia, adding his fondness for street food like samosa with chana, and some home-cooked peanut chaat.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that at first glance, it is a nutrient-rich diet with a strong focus on protein, healthy fats, fruits, and whole foods. “However, it is also calorie-heavy. Nuts, dates, peanut butter, avocado, and protein shakes are all nutritious, but eating several of these together can significantly raise total calorie intake. The suitability of this diet ultimately depends on a person’s age, body composition, physical activity, and fitness goals,” said Sheikh.
It can be, especially for someone doing regular strength or high-intensity training. Sheikh noted that yhis combination provides protein, carbohydrates, and fats, which can aid in recovery and energy needs. However, portion sizes are important. “If the smoothie already contains protein powder, banana, and peanut butter, adding more calorie-dense ingredients may make it heavier than necessary for someone trying to manage their weight,” said Sheikh.
His breakfast also includes eggs, avocado, baked beans, and tomatoes, but sometimes he has aloo paratha, dosa, idli, or poha. Does a healthy diet need to be this restrictive?
Not at all, shared Sheikh.
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“Traditional Indian breakfasts, such as idli, dosa, poha, and even paratha, can definitely be part of a balanced diet. What matters are portion sizes, cooking methods, and what is served with the meal. For instance, adding a protein source, vegetables, or curd can make a carbohydrate-heavy breakfast more balanced. Nutrition should be sustainable and culturally relevant instead of unnecessarily restrictive.”
Being fit does not mean you have to completely cut out foods you enjoy. “The frequency, portion size, and preparation method are more important. A physically active person can enjoy richer foods occasionally while still maintaining a balanced dietary pattern. The concept of “cheat meals” should not justify overeating; instead, these foods can be mindfully included in the diet,” Sheikh noted.
Sheikh said that the key lesson is that there is no single “celebrity diet” that everyone should follow. “Dino’s dietary pattern seems to be based on an active lifestyle with high energy and protein needs. For the average person, especially those who are less active, the same portion sizes could easily lead to excessive calorie intake. Focus on getting enough protein, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, healthy fats, and appropriate portion sizes, and tailor the diet to fit your own lifestyle and goals,” said Sheikh.