Dino Morea details his ‘extensive’ diet: ‘It’s a heavy one’

Actor and model Dino Morea recently revealed his extensive diet in an interview. “My diet is pretty extensive. Wake up in the morning, have some oil, walnuts, almonds, dates, lots of nuts. I probably do some exercise, and then I have my protein shake. It’s a smoothie with protein and banana, strawberries, and peanut butter. It’s a heavy one,” the Raaz actor said.

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“Then I have breakfast, which is eggs and avocado, baked beans, and tomatoes sometimes. Sometimes it’s aloo paratha, dosa, idli, poha, or puttu. For dinner, sometimes, I have butter chicken, parathas, or tandoori. It’s delightful food,” Morea told Lifestyle Asia, adding his fondness for street food like samosa with chana, and some home-cooked peanut chaat.