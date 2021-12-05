A simple cauliflower recipe to solve your dinner woes

During winter, vegetable markets come alive with colours from the entire spectrum in the form of vegetables and fruits that are essential for our well-being. Among all, cauliflower is one of the most abundantly-available vegetables, and is definitely a staple in most Indian households. It is one of the most essential, nutrient-dense vegetables that doctors and nutritionists recommend as it contains phytonutrients, vit K, vit C and fibre and is also a fantastic source of antioxidants. While looking for vegetarian lunch or dinner recipes, grab the phool gobhi and whip up this delicious and quick dish that will pair well with rotis and rice.

Chef Maneet Chauhan, who often takes to Instagram to share innovative as well as classic dishes, shared a gobhi recipe with yogurt that is hard to resist. Chauhan wrote in her caption,” With the cauliflower obsession going around, here is a fun delicious recipe that puts the WOW in cauliflower.”

Check out the cauliflower recipe here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneet Chauhan (@maneetchauhan)

Ingredients:

*Cauliflower florets

*Cumin seeds

*Asafoetida

*Chopped onions

*Ginger garlic paste

*Chopped tomatoes

*Tomato paste

*Yoghurt

*Turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, salt

* Fenugreek leaves (Kasuri methi)

*Cilantro

Method:

Add some oil in a pan. To the oil, add some cumin seeds followed by asafoetida. Add your chopped onions and sauté them Add the ginger-garlic paste followed by the chopped tomatoes along with some tomato paste Mix the spices to the yoghurt, and then add it to the pan, followed by fenugreek leaves Then, add your cauliflower florets, stir, and cover to let it cook Once done, garnish with cilantro, and serve hot.

The chef also added in her caption, “You can add other vegetables like potatoes, peas, spinach or your favorite to this.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!