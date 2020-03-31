Diljit Dosanjh’s kitchen chronicles will compel you to cook

Diljit Dosanjh has put on his chef’s hat. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Diljit Dosanjh has put on his chef’s hat. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a lockdown, limiting our access to the outside world. While some of us have shifted to a work from home mode that takes up most of our time, many others are putting this time to good use and are on a house-cleaning mission. And Bollywood celebrities are no different and have been doing household chores during the 21-day lockdown period. So while Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone are busy washing dishes, sweeping the garden and labeling kitchen boxes, Diljit Dosanjh has put on his chef’s hat.

If you follow the Punjabi heartthrob on Instagram, you would have noticed that he has been regularly sharing recipes peppered with his funny commentary. Recently, the singer turned actor was seen making a healthy vegetarian dish soybean and paneer.

Let’s dive into the recipe.

Diljit began by adding two tablespoon oil in a heated kadhai. He then added jeera and coriander powder, one tsp each.

Matar, soybean and paneer veggie is ready to be served.

The dish is not only delicious, it is also healthy as paneer and soybean are a good source of protein, which can keep you full for longer. Would you like to try out this dish?

