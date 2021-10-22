Diljit Dosanjh shares two homemade health drinks in latest post; details inside

What is the secret to Diljit Dosanjh’s fitness and health? It lies in what he eats, it seems; at least that is what his latest social media post indicates.

In an Instagram story, the 37-year-old actor and singer shared two colourful health drinks. One of the glasses contained turmeric mixed in water while the other had neem and amla blended together in water. Take a look:

Diljit Dosanjh shared a photo of these health drinks. (Source: diljitdosanjh/Instagram) Diljit Dosanjh shared a photo of these health drinks. (Source: diljitdosanjh/Instagram)

Turmeric water, usually made with lemon juice, has many health benefits. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and is a great antioxidant. Turmeric water is recommended to be consumed on an empty stomach. Try this recipe by chef Saransh Goila.

Neem and amla are also loaded with benefits. Neem helps improve cardiovascular health, eyesight, liver health and the overall immune system. Meanwhile, amla has nutrients like vitamin A, pyridoxine, riboflavin and minerals like sodium, potassium, carotene, calcium, copper, zinc, phosphorus, manganese, magnesium, and iron. It aids digestion, increases the production of red blood cells in the body and build overall immunity.

Have you tried these health drinks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!