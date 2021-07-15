Diljit Dosanjh cooks special chicken curry without onions in hilarious video; watch

If you have been following Diljit Dosanjh’s cooking videos on Instagram, you already know how entertaining they are.

For fans, the singer is back with yet another cooking video; in it, he is seen cooking a special chicken dish without onions.

Calling it #MyDishMyRule, the Good Newwz actor begins by adding marinated chicken into a pan first. To this, he adds seven to eight whole tomatoes and covers with a lid for 15 minutes. Once the tomatoes are boiled, the singer goes on to add curd into the chicken and mixes it.

After this, Diljit adds garam masala as per taste, little green chilli (chopped) and red chilli powder. Once the chicken is cooked, he adds lemon juice, followed by homegrown mint and coriander leaves. He enjoys the chicken curry with matar pulao. You can also add water in the pan for more gravy, he adds.

“I need my spoon right now,” he says. Watch Diljit’s hilarious cooking video:

“Okay is it just me [that] I enjoy this way more than actual tv shows?” a social media user commented.

“Ahhh finally our pro chef is back,” another wrote.

Would you like to try this recipe?