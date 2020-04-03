Quarantine cooking: After soybean and paneer, Diljit Dosanjh makes chhole

After making a protein-rich soybean and paneer, the singer made Punjabi-style chhole. (Designed by Gargi SIngh) After making a protein-rich soybean and paneer, the singer made Punjabi-style chhole. (Designed by Gargi SIngh)

The lockdown is making people do everything — from cleaning and washing to decluttering and indulging in self-love. And one person who is utlising this time to bring out the chef in him is singer and actor Diljit Dosajh. After making protein-rich soybean and paneer earlier this week, the Udta Punjab actor put on the chef’s hat to cook Punjabi-style chhole.

Once again, he took to Instagram stories to share the recipe with his followers. Check it out below:

Meal prep: Soak the required quantity of chhole overnight. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Meal prep: Soak the required quantity of chhole overnight. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

To begin, put soaked chickpeas, two potatoes and two black tea bags in a pressure cooker. The tea bags gives the gravy a darker colour. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) To begin, put soaked chickpeas, two potatoes and two black tea bags in a pressure cooker. The tea bags gives the gravy a darker colour. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Meanhile, heat a pan and add 2tbsp oil and one teaspoon jeera or cumin seeds. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Meanhile, heat a pan and add 2tbsp oil and one teaspoon jeera or cumin seeds. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Then add a pitch of dry mango powder. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Then add a pitch of dry mango powder. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Once the jeera has spluttered, add some dry methi leaves and a bowl of tomato puree. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Once the jeera has spluttered, add some dry methi leaves and a bowl of tomato puree. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Allow the gravy to cook for a few minutes. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Allow the gravy to cook for a few minutes. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Now add some pav bhaji masala along with garam masala (he did this as he ran out of chhole masala – a situation we all can find ourselves in during the lockdown). (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Now add some pav bhaji masala along with garam masala (he did this as he ran out of chhole masala – a situation we all can find ourselves in during the lockdown). (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Now add the pressure cooked chhole and potatoes along with the black tea infused water to the gravy. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Now add the pressure cooked chhole and potatoes along with the black tea infused water to the gravy. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Let it cook for about 10 minutes. Now it is ready to be served. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Let it cook for about 10 minutes. Now it is ready to be served. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Would you like to give this a try?

