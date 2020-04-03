Follow Us:
Friday, April 03, 2020
COVID19

Quarantine cooking: After soybean and paneer, Diljit Dosanjh makes chhole

The Udta Punjab actor has regularly been sharing his kitchen chronicles on Instagram. Check out his latest recipe here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 3, 2020 1:20:51 pm
Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh food, Diljit Dosanjh cooking chole, Diljit Dosanjh instagram stories, Diljit Dosanjh punjabi chole, indian express news After making a protein-rich soybean and paneer, the singer made Punjabi-style chhole. (Designed by Gargi SIngh)

The lockdown is making people do everything — from cleaning and washing to decluttering and indulging in self-love. And one person who is utlising this time to bring out the chef in him is singer and actor Diljit Dosajh. After making protein-rich soybean and paneer earlier this week, the Udta Punjab actor put on the chef’s hat to cook Punjabi-style chhole.

Once again, he took to Instagram stories to share the recipe with his followers. Check it out below:

Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh food, Diljit Dosanjh cooking chole, Diljit Dosanjh instagram stories, Diljit Dosanjh punjabi chole, indian express news Meal prep: Soak the required quantity of chhole overnight. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh food, Diljit Dosanjh cooking chole, Diljit Dosanjh instagram stories, Diljit Dosanjh punjabi chole, indian express news To begin, put soaked chickpeas, two potatoes and two black tea bags in a pressure cooker. The tea bags gives the gravy a darker colour. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh food, Diljit Dosanjh cooking chole, Diljit Dosanjh instagram stories, Diljit Dosanjh punjabi chole, indian express news Meanhile, heat a pan and add 2tbsp oil and one teaspoon jeera or cumin seeds. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh food, Diljit Dosanjh cooking chole, Diljit Dosanjh instagram stories, Diljit Dosanjh punjabi chole, indian express news Then add a pitch of dry mango powder. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh food, Diljit Dosanjh cooking chole, Diljit Dosanjh instagram stories, Diljit Dosanjh punjabi chole, indian express news Once the jeera has spluttered, add some dry methi leaves and a bowl of tomato puree. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh food, Diljit Dosanjh cooking chole, Diljit Dosanjh instagram stories, Diljit Dosanjh punjabi chole, indian express news Allow the gravy to cook for a few minutes. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh food, Diljit Dosanjh cooking chole, Diljit Dosanjh instagram stories, Diljit Dosanjh punjabi chole, indian express news Now add some pav bhaji masala along with garam masala (he did this as he ran out of chhole masala – a situation we all can find ourselves in during the lockdown). (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh food, Diljit Dosanjh cooking chole, Diljit Dosanjh instagram stories, Diljit Dosanjh punjabi chole, indian express news Now add the pressure cooked chhole and potatoes along with the black tea infused water to the gravy. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh food, Diljit Dosanjh cooking chole, Diljit Dosanjh instagram stories, Diljit Dosanjh punjabi chole, indian express news Let it cook for about 10 minutes. Now it is ready to be served. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Would you like to give this a try?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

