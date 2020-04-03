Quarantine cooking: After soybean and paneer, Diljit Dosanjh makes chhole

The lockdown is making people do everything — from cleaning and washing to decluttering and indulging in self-love. And one person who is utlising this time to bring out the chef in him is singer and actor Diljit Dosajh. After making protein-rich soybean and paneer earlier this week, the Udta Punjab actor put on the chef’s hat to cook Punjabi-style chhole.
Once again, he took to Instagram stories to share the recipe with his followers. Check it out below:
Would you like to give this a try?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.