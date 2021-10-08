Do you know the difference between curd, yoghurt and probiotic yoghurt?

Many people mistake curd to be yoghurt or vice versa. Some consider probiotic as another name for yogurt. Then again, some believe that yoghurt is thicker than curd, and that is the only difference.

To help you differentiate between the three — curd, yoghurt and probiotic — chef Kunal Kapur recently shared an interesting know-it-all video where he simplified it for all.

All three provide health benefits like digestion. (Source: Thinkstock) All three provide health benefits like digestion. (Source: Thinkstock)

*To make curd, you first boil milk and let it cool to 30-40 degrees Celsius temperature, and then add a spoonful of curd. Now, curd has lactic acid bacteria called “lactobacillus” because of which the bacteria multiply in the milk. In a few hours, it ferments the milk to form curd. When the bacteria present in the curd reaches our intestine alive, it gives us health benefits. However, curd and its bacterial strength vary from home to home and may or may not reach the intestines alive.

*Yoghurt is also made similarly, but the fermentation of milk is done by adding two more strains of bacteria called Lactobacillus Bulgaris and Streptococcus Thermophilus. The addition of these two bacteria ensures both the quality and the right quantity of bacteria in the yoghurt. These are good bacteria grown by scientists in their labs which ensure that they reach the intestine alive and provide health benefits like digestion.

*A product is called a probiotic when it contains a specific strain of live bacteria. Probiotic yoghurt is made with live bacteria resistant to gastric acid, bile, and pancreatic juices. It reaches the intestine alive and provides health benefits when taken in specific quantity.

