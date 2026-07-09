Dietitian rank popular sweeteners from best to worst: ‘Brown sugar scores 3/10’

In a recent post shared by dietitian Shweta J Panchal, she ranked a range of popular sweeteners on a scale of 1 to 10, basing her assessment on glycemic impact, nutritional value, and her clinical experience. Her central argument challenges widely accepted narratives about sugar substitutes. She mentioned, “We live in a world where sugar is the villain, artificial sweeteners are the hero, and nobody is telling you the full truth about either.”

Her rankings offer a mix of expected and surprising insights. Monk fruit emerged as her top recommendation with a score of 8 to 9/10, particularly for those managing diabetes and trying to avoid insulin spikes. Dates followed closely at 7 to 8/10, praised for their fibre content and relatively favourable glycemic index, while honey scored 7/10 for its antimicrobial properties and potential gut health benefits. On the other hand, commonly perceived “better” alternatives like jaggery (5/10) and stevia (5/10) fell into the middle category. Meanwhile, white sugar, brown sugar, and coconut sugar all received low scores of 3/10, with Shweta noting that despite their different images, the body processes them in largely similar ways. She was most critical of artificial sweeteners, giving them the lowest possible rating and advising people to avoid them entirely.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

A key takeaway from her breakdown is the dismantling of the “health halo” around certain sweeteners. Brown sugar and coconut sugar, often marketed as more natural or premium options, were described as essentially no different from regular sugar in their effects on the body. Even jaggery, a staple in many traditional diets, did not escape scrutiny—while it contains some minerals, she emphasised that “ultimately, it’s still sugar.” At the same time, she encouraged people, especially those with diabetes or insulin resistance, to consider alternatives like monk fruit, while also warning consumers to look closely at ingredient lists in so-called “sugar-free” products.

So, how accurate is it to rank sweeteners on a single scale based on glycemic impact and nutrition?

Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietitian and Diabetes Educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Ranking sweeteners on a single scale is a helpful starting point, but honestly, it’s a bit like judging a book by its cover. Glycemic index gives us a rough idea, but glycemic load, which accounts for how much you’re actually eating, tells a far more meaningful story. A teaspoon of honey is worlds apart from three tablespoons of it metabolically.”

She continues, “And here’s what many people don’t realise: two people eating the same sweetener can have completely different blood sugar responses based on their metabolism, gut health, and insulin sensitivity.”

We also need to look beyond just blood sugar. Does the sweetener offer any minerals or antioxidants? How does it affect your gut bacteria? Is your overall diet balanced? A little jaggery in a fibre-rich, wholesome diet behaves very differently than the same amount in a processed food-heavy routine. “So use sweetener rankings as a general guide, not gospel. Your health picture is far more individual than any ranking can capture,” states Malhotra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dietitian Shweta J Panchal | The Diet Therapy (@dt.shwetashahpanchal)

What does current scientific evidence say about artificial sweeteners and newer alternatives?

The science here is genuinely fascinating, and thankfully, we have some reassuring news for those looking to cut back on sugar without giving up sweetness entirely.

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Malhotra mentions that stevia, which comes from a plant, has a solid body of research behind it. It doesn’t raise blood sugar or insulin levels meaningfully, making it a genuinely good option for people with diabetes or insulin resistance. Monk fruit sweetener is another exciting one. It contains natural compounds called mogrosides that have antioxidant properties and don’t disturb blood glucose at all. Both are considered safe for regular, long-term use at recommended amounts.

She adds, “Older artificial sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, and saccharin are a more complicated story. While major food safety bodies still consider them safe, newer studies have raised questions about their effects on gut bacteria, long-term metabolism, and whether they might quietly increase sugar cravings over time.”

For anyone actively managing their blood sugar, stevia and monk fruit are currently the most evidence-backed choices. “That said, the bigger win is gradually training your palate to need less sweetness overall, rather than simply swapping one sweetener for another indefinitely,” concludes Malhotra.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.