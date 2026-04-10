Dietitian recommends these seeds for ‘complete nutrition this summer’: ‘Best for all age groups’; expert verifies

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur recently shared her “sacred morning ritual,” saying it is a “complete nutrition” package during summer. “Pumpkin seeds. Watermelon seeds, poppy seeds or khus khus. Soak one tablespoon of each seed at night so that they can germinate by morning, which makes it easier to digest, makes it rich in soluble fibre, and prevents constipation. Also, soak black raisins, which are a great source of iron,” said Kaur in a post on YouTube Shorts.

According to her, the best time to consume is early morning on an empty stomach. “Make it a part of your daily routine. For me, this is like a sacred morning ritual. Now, when you ask me for glowing skin or improved hair texture, or staying energetic throughout the day, this is the secret. And best for all age groups,” she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

So, we reached out to consultant dietitian Garima Goyal to verify if these foods work for all age groups.

A mix of soaked pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, khus khus (poppy seeds) and black raisins can be a nutrient-dense addition to the diet when consumed in moderation, said Goyal. “These foods together provide a combination of plant protein, healthy fats, fibre and essential micronutrients that support overall health across age groups.”

Pumpkin seeds are particularly rich in protein, magnesium, zinc and iron. “These nutrients support immunity, heart health and muscle recovery. The seeds also contain healthy fats and antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation and support metabolic health,” shared Goyal.

Watermelon seeds are another nutrient powerhouse, providing protein and fibre. This makes them excellent for muscle repair and tissue growth, said Goyal. “They also contain healthy unsaturated fats that may help improve cholesterol balance and support heart health,” added Goyal.

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Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI-generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI-generated)

Goyal noted that khus khus, or poppy seeds, are rich in minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron and zinc, which contribute to bone health, nerve function and energy metabolism. They also contain healthy fats and small amounts of plant protein, which add to the mix’s nutritional value, she added.

Black raisins bring natural sweetness along with iron, potassium and antioxidants. “They support digestive health due to their fibre content and may help maintain healthy haemoglobin levels when included as part of a balanced diet,” said Goyal.

Soaking these ingredients overnight can soften them and make them easier to digest for some people. However, while soaking may improve texture and digestibility, the seeds’ nutritional value remains beneficial even without soaking, said Goyal.

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“That said, portion control is important. Seeds are calorie-dense due to their healthy fat content, so consuming them in excess can lead to unnecessary calorie intake. A small portion, roughly one to two tablespoons of mixed seeds with a few raisins, is generally sufficient to gain benefits.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavleen Kaur (@dt.lavleen)

Overall, this combination can be a simple way to add micronutrients, healthy fats and plant protein to the diet for all age groups, but it should complement a balanced diet rather than replace regular meals.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.