Dietary cholesterol from eggs is not the same as one produced in your body: ‘I advise caution only for those with…’

Heart health depends on patterns like daily movement, sleep, stress control, and what you eat throughout the day

google-preferred-btn
cholesterolHere's what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Cholesterol, a waxy, fat-like substance made by the liver, is essential for the optimal functioning of cells and hormones, and for the use of vitamin D. However, if the body produces too much cholesterol, it can lead to plaque buildup in arteries, which can cause heart attacks and strokes. So, the question is whether we should stop eating cholesterol-containing foods like eggs. Experts urge that dietary cholesterol (from foods like eggs) and blood cholesterol (produced by the body) are not the same, unlike what is often believed.

“For most healthy adults, eggs aren’t the villain. The body produces much more cholesterol itself than what comes from eating a couple of eggs. When you eat foods high in cholesterol, the liver adjusts its production, so the overall effect is small. What matters more is how the eggs are cooked and what you eat them with,” said Dr Saumya Sekhar Jenasamant, consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

So, eating eggs won’t clog my arteries?

Not by themselves, affirmed Dr Jenasamant. “An egg yolk has nutrients like choline, lutein, and lecithin, which is a natural fat-emulsifier. These nutrients help keep cell membranes healthy and may support better lipid metabolism. Chronic inflammation, smoking, high sugar intake, and trans fats cause arterial damage, not a simple breakfast omelette,” said Dr Jenasamant.

For most people, 1 to 2 eggs a day is perfectly fine, shared Dr Jenasamant. “I advise caution only for those with familial hypercholesterolemia or people who have very high LDL levels despite treatment. For everyone else, eggs can easily fit into a heart-healthy diet.”

A lot of people say avoiding eggs lowers cholesterol. Is that true?

Cutting out eggs alone rarely makes a significant difference, said Dr Jenasamant. “What really helps improve cholesterol is reducing refined carbs, cutting out fried and processed foods, staying active, and maintaining a healthy weight. I have patients who eat eggs daily but still have excellent lipid profiles because the rest of their lifestyle supports heart health,” noted Dr Jenasamant.

According to Dr Jenasamant, moderate egg consumption does not increase the risk of heart disease or stroke. “Some large-scale research studies even suggest a small protective effect, likely because eggs are nutrient-dense, high in protein, and promote better satiety,” said Dr Jenasamant.

eggs Do you eat eggs? (Photo: Pixabay)

What’s the best way to include eggs without harming heart health?

Stick to simple cooking methods: Boiled, poached, or scrambled with minimal oil. “Pair eggs with vegetables, whole grains, or fruit, not bacon, sausages, or buttery croissants. The problem usually lies with the foods that accompany eggs, not the eggs themselves,” said Dr Jenasamant.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Here’s what happens to the body if you eat three eggs every day

Eggs can be part of a balanced, heart-friendly diet for most Indians. “Focus on your overall lifestyle, not just one food item. Heart health depends on patterns like daily movement, sleep, stress control, and what you eat throughout the day,” said Dr Jenasamant.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
foods
Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: 'Got to know he has a back problem'
Arjun Rampal
7 animals that live in your house rent-free
5 Disgusting Facts about Lizards: While lizards play an important role in our ecosystems by keeping insect populations in check, there's no denying they can be downright unsettling
Twinkle Khanna’s unfiltered take on menopause at 52: 'Coenzyme Q10, NAD, Omega-3, Lion’s Mane...'
Twinkle Khanna
Advertisement

Photos

mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Interesting facts about the music composer
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
What Apple may change with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max
For the iPhone 18 Pro, the most interesting rumour is the variable aperture camera. (Image: X/AppleLeaker)
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
foods
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement