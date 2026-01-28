Dietary cholesterol from eggs is not the same as one produced in your body: ‘I advise caution only for those with…’

Cholesterol, a waxy, fat-like substance made by the liver, is essential for the optimal functioning of cells and hormones, and for the use of vitamin D. However, if the body produces too much cholesterol, it can lead to plaque buildup in arteries, which can cause heart attacks and strokes. So, the question is whether we should stop eating cholesterol-containing foods like eggs. Experts urge that dietary cholesterol (from foods like eggs) and blood cholesterol (produced by the body) are not the same, unlike what is often believed.

“For most healthy adults, eggs aren’t the villain. The body produces much more cholesterol itself than what comes from eating a couple of eggs. When you eat foods high in cholesterol, the liver adjusts its production, so the overall effect is small. What matters more is how the eggs are cooked and what you eat them with,” said Dr Saumya Sekhar Jenasamant, consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.