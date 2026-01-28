Dietary cholesterol from eggs is not the same as one produced in your body: ‘I advise caution only for those with…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Cholesterol, a waxy, fat-like substance made by the liver, is essential for the optimal functioning of cells and hormones, and for the use of vitamin D. However, if the body produces too much cholesterol, it can lead to plaque buildup in arteries, which can cause heart attacks and strokes. So, the question is whether we should stop eating cholesterol-containing foods like eggs. Experts urge that dietary cholesterol (from foods like eggs) and blood cholesterol (produced by the body) are not the same, unlike what is often believed.
“For most healthy adults, eggs aren’t the villain. The body produces much more cholesterol itself than what comes from eating a couple of eggs. When you eat foods high in cholesterol, the liver adjusts its production, so the overall effect is small. What matters more is how the eggs are cooked and what you eat them with,” said Dr Saumya Sekhar Jenasamant, consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.
Not by themselves, affirmed Dr Jenasamant. “An egg yolk has nutrients like choline, lutein, and lecithin, which is a natural fat-emulsifier. These nutrients help keep cell membranes healthy and may support better lipid metabolism. Chronic inflammation, smoking, high sugar intake, and trans fats cause arterial damage, not a simple breakfast omelette,” said Dr Jenasamant.
For most people, 1 to 2 eggs a day is perfectly fine, shared Dr Jenasamant. “I advise caution only for those with familial hypercholesterolemia or people who have very high LDL levels despite treatment. For everyone else, eggs can easily fit into a heart-healthy diet.”
Cutting out eggs alone rarely makes a significant difference, said Dr Jenasamant. “What really helps improve cholesterol is reducing refined carbs, cutting out fried and processed foods, staying active, and maintaining a healthy weight. I have patients who eat eggs daily but still have excellent lipid profiles because the rest of their lifestyle supports heart health,” noted Dr Jenasamant.
According to Dr Jenasamant, moderate egg consumption does not increase the risk of heart disease or stroke. “Some large-scale research studies even suggest a small protective effect, likely because eggs are nutrient-dense, high in protein, and promote better satiety,” said Dr Jenasamant.
Stick to simple cooking methods: Boiled, poached, or scrambled with minimal oil. “Pair eggs with vegetables, whole grains, or fruit, not bacon, sausages, or buttery croissants. The problem usually lies with the foods that accompany eggs, not the eggs themselves,” said Dr Jenasamant.
Eggs can be part of a balanced, heart-friendly diet for most Indians. “Focus on your overall lifestyle, not just one food item. Heart health depends on patterns like daily movement, sleep, stress control, and what you eat throughout the day,” said Dr Jenasamant.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
