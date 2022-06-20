scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
This 'double protein weight loss recipe' is a must-try

Nutritionist Rekha Mhatre's recipe makes for a healthy and sumptuous dish!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 5:00:18 pm
proteinWould you like to try this easy recipe full of protein? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Those on a weight loss journey often struggle with fulfilling the body’s daily protein requirement, which is important to increase muscle mass and strength, and also manage unwanted hunger cravings among other things.

But don’t worry as we are here with a solution. Nutritionist Rekha Mhatre recently shared a ‘double protein weight loss recipe’ that makes for a healthy and sumptuous dish!

 

Ingredients

2½ cups – Water
1 – Onion
1 – Tomato
3- Garlic cloves
Red chillies according to taste
1 inch – Ginger
1 cup – Soya chunks
1 cup – Sprouted moong
1 twig – Curry leaves
2 – Black peppercorns
1 – Clove
1 – Cinnamon stick

Method

*Take water in a saucepan and add all the ingredients to it. Cover with a lid and cook on medium flame.
*Once done, take out onion, garlic, tomato, ginger and chillies and grind to a fine paste.
*Add paste to the soya and moong sabzi.
*Sprinkle salt.
*Mix all the ingredients. Boil for five minutes. Top it with coriander leaves and enjly!

