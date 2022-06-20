This ‘double protein weight loss recipe’ is a must-try

Those on a weight loss journey often struggle with fulfilling the body’s daily protein requirement, which is important to increase muscle mass and strength, and also manage unwanted hunger cravings among other things.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

But don’t worry as we are here with a solution. Nutritionist Rekha Mhatre recently shared a ‘double protein weight loss recipe’ that makes for a healthy and sumptuous dish!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rekha Mhatre (@gatello_nutrifit)

Ingredients

2½ cups – Water

1 – Onion

1 – Tomato

3- Garlic cloves

Red chillies according to taste

1 inch – Ginger

1 cup – Soya chunks

1 cup – Sprouted moong

1 twig – Curry leaves

2 – Black peppercorns

1 – Clove

1 – Cinnamon stick

Method

*Take water in a saucepan and add all the ingredients to it. Cover with a lid and cook on medium flame.

*Once done, take out onion, garlic, tomato, ginger and chillies and grind to a fine paste.

*Add paste to the soya and moong sabzi.

*Sprinkle salt.

*Mix all the ingredients. Boil for five minutes. Top it with coriander leaves and enjly!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!