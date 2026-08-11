‘I can give you a diet plan’: When MS Dhoni advised a young fan on what should he eat

MS Dhoni once turned dietitian for a young fan who wanted to become a wicketkeeper-batsman. In a recorded video message back in 2023, Dhoni told Anirudh Tiwari, “Hi Anirudh. How are you? Your dad told me that you also want to be a wicket-keeper batsman, but he said you are not big into eating. So, what I would suggest is eating the right stuff and avoiding a lot of sugar and fried food. Apart from that, you can have a lot of vegetables and fruits, and have a balanced diet because you need to get stronger to hit the sixes. You need to be agile to take those fast catches. So, I am hoping that from now on, you will eat what your parents are suggesting. If not, I can give you a diet plan for what you need to eat! (laughs) Ok? All the very best.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from the resurfaced video which is going viral, we reached out to an expert to help us understand all about diet and nutrition for sports.

Good nutrition doesn’t have to be complicated, stressed consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “Whether you’re an athlete or someone simply trying to stay healthy, the basics of a balanced diet remain remarkably similar,” said Goyal.

Limit sugary foods (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Limit sugary foods (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

From a clinical nutrition perspective, an ideal diet should include a balance of high-quality protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, fibre, fruits, vegetables, and adequate fluids. “Protein from foods such as eggs, dairy, pulses, fish, chicken, or soy supports muscle repair and growth, while whole grains, millets, fruits, and vegetables provide sustained energy, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Healthy fats from nuts, seeds, and vegetable oils are equally important for hormone production and overall health,” said Goyal.

There is no one-size-fits-all diet plan. “Nutritional requirements vary depending on a person’s age, activity level, medical conditions, body composition goals, and lifestyle. A cricketer’s diet, for example, is designed to fuel intense training, aid recovery, and maintain performance, whereas the average individual may require a different calorie and nutrient distribution,” shared Goyal.

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Another important aspect of healthy eating is consistency rather than perfection. “Regular meal timings, appropriate portion sizes, limiting ultra-processed foods and sugary beverages, and staying physically active often have a greater long-term impact than following restrictive or fad diets.”

Sustainable nutrition is about creating a balanced eating pattern that can be maintained for years rather than chasing quick fixes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.