Festive and wedding season detox: Here’s what you can do after indulging a little too much

The second half of the year is when you let loose, cheat on your diet, and don’t count calories. What often follows is a lot of guilt and chaos on how to ‘make up’ for all the unhealthy eating. This is a difficult concept, and one that brings a lot of guilt over the activities that you enjoyed and looked forward to.

Dietician Rujuta Diwekar shared an idea as to how one can deal with this struggle. On Instagram, she wrote, “The best detox is getting back to normal life. Normal food, normal workouts, Normal sleep. Too little food, too much exercise, is simply swinging from one extreme to another. It will only hurt your cause and waste your time. Just get back to your normal life.”

We can’t help but agree. Forcing your body to go on an extreme diet cannot be healthy for anyone. Dietician Garima Goyal, too, said one must not think about unhealthy ways of detoxifying. Instead, they must look at healthier alternatives. “For detoxifying the body after a celebratory period, the best and cheapest way is to consume a lot of water. Water is very essential for hydration and flushes out all the toxins. You can also have water that has been infused with fruits, vegetables or herbs as well, for additional health benefits. This helps in weight loss, maintaining the body’s pH balance, better digestive health, boosting immunity, increasing energy levels and skin brightening,” she explained.

She gave us a list of other combinations that are worth trying:

– Cucumber and mint water

– Lemon and ginger water

– Lemon and black pepper water

– Watermelon and mint

– Orange and lemon water

– Apple and cinnamon water

– Methi water

– Dhaniya water

– Lemon and mint water

– Aloe vera and chia seeds water

Some of her other tips include:

– Don’t gulp down water, rather drink it slowly by sipping it.

– Prefer having water from copper, silver or a glass container instead of plastic.

– Have water that is warm or at room temperature.

– Don’t have water in between meals as it disrupts the digestion.

Follow these healthy, simple ways to detox instead of crash diets and unhealthy workout schedules.

