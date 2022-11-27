scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Festive and wedding season detox: Here’s what you can do after indulging a little too much

"For detoxifying the body after a celebratory period, the best and cheapest way is to consume a lot of water," said dietician Garima Goyal

sweets. foodDiwali is known to be the time to indulge in all your favourite sweets. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The second half of the year is when you let loose, cheat on your diet, and don’t count calories. What often follows is a lot of guilt and chaos on how to ‘make up’ for all the unhealthy eating. This is a difficult concept, and one that brings a lot of guilt over the activities that you enjoyed and looked forward to.

Also read |Here’s how you can enjoy sweets on Diwali and still stay fit

Dietician Rujuta Diwekar shared an idea as to how one can deal with this struggle. On Instagram, she wrote, “The best detox is getting back to normal life. Normal food, normal workouts, Normal sleep. Too little food, too much exercise, is simply swinging from one extreme to another. It will only hurt your cause and waste your time. Just get back to your normal life.”

Check out her post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

We can’t help but agree. Forcing your body to go on an extreme diet cannot be healthy for anyone. Dietician Garima Goyal, too, said one must not think about unhealthy ways of detoxifying. Instead, they must look at healthier alternatives. “For detoxifying the body after a celebratory period, the best and cheapest way is to consume a lot of water. Water is very essential for hydration and flushes out all the toxins. You can also have water that has been infused with fruits, vegetables or herbs as well, for additional health benefits. This helps in weight loss, maintaining the body’s pH balance, better digestive health, boosting immunity, increasing energy levels and skin brightening,” she explained.

Also read |It’s not Diwali without mithai

She gave us a list of other combinations that are worth trying:

– Cucumber and mint water
Lemon and ginger water
– Lemon and black pepper water
– Watermelon and mint
– Orange and lemon water
Apple and cinnamon water
– Methi water
– Dhaniya water
– Lemon and mint water
– Aloe vera and chia seeds water

Some of her other tips include:

– Don’t gulp down water, rather drink it slowly by sipping it.
– Prefer having water from copper, silver or a glass container instead of plastic.
– Have water that is warm or at room temperature.
– Don’t have water in between meals as it disrupts the digestion.

Follow these healthy, simple ways to detox instead of crash diets and unhealthy workout schedules.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Team Melli and the Socrates legacyPremium
Team Melli and the Socrates legacy
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-11-2022 at 08:00:41 pm
Next Story

Sunny Deol says he pushed son Karan Deol beyond his limits: ‘Rappelled off high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Fashion alert: Shanaya Kapoor’s diverse style will leave you in awe
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close