Did you know these interesting facts about peanuts?

Peanuts are a great way to keep hunger pangs away. They are not just delicious but also have a host of health benefits. From aiding weight loss to preventing heart disease — peanuts should find a place in your diet for a lot of reasons.

If you love peanuts, you must also know some unknown and fun facts about them. Chef Kunal Kapur, recently, shared few facts about peanuts we bet you didn’t know earlier. Take a look.

The chef shared the following facts about peanuts.

*Peanuts are not nuts.

They are actually legumes. Peanuts are edible seeds inside pods and are part of the Leguminosae family along with soybeans, chickpeas, peas, clover, liquorice and lentils.

*Peanuts are good for you.

They are a great source of protein. They also contain other healthy nutrients, minerals, antioxidants and vitamins. The amino acids in the protein are needed for growth and development.

*There are six US cities named after peanut.

Upper Peanut and Lower Peanut in Pennysylvania, Peanut West in Virginia and a city named Peanut in both California and Tennessee.

*There are over 500 peanuts in every jar of peanut butter.

A peanut butter jar must contain 90 per cent peanuts. This applies to traditional and natural peanut butter. The other ingredients in some jars may include oil, sugar or salt.

*Peanut butter can be turned into diamonds!

Also, peanuts grow underground and are sometimes called ground nuts or ground peas. Goober is a nickname for the peanut.

