Diabetologist says psyllium husk controls blood sugar spikes when taken before meals: ‘Take one spoon of isabgol…’

Can consuming fiber before your main meals help control blood sugar spikes? Diabetologist Dr Parag Jindal recently shared on Instagram that taking one spoonful of psyllium husk (isabgol) can help do just that. “Take one spoon of isabgol in a glass of water. Have it 10 minutes before meals. It acts as a natural fibre and doesn’t spike your blood sugar levels,” said Dr Jindal.

To verify, we asked Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD – diabetology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said that psyllium husk can indeed help manage blood sugar spikes after meals. “It is a type of soluble fibre that absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance in the gut. This slows down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, leading to a gradual rise in blood glucose rather than a sharp spike. While it doesn’t replace medication or a structured diet, it can be a useful addition for better blood sugar control,” said Dr Negalur.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why is timing important, especially taking it before meals?

Timing makes a noticeable difference. “When taken about 10 to 15 minutes before a meal, psyllium husk lines the digestive tract and helps the body process incoming carbohydrates more slowly. This effect helps reduce the usual rise in blood sugar that follows meals, especially those higher in carbohydrates,” said Dr Negalur.

Who can benefit the most from this habit?

According to Dr Negalur, people with type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, or those who often experience post-meal sugar spikes may benefit the most. “It can also help individuals trying to manage their weight, as the fibre promotes a feeling of fullness and may curb overeating. However, its effectiveness differs from person to person and should be part of a broader lifestyle approach,” said Dr Negalur.

Do you consume isabgol? (Photo: Freepik) Do you consume isabgol? (Photo: Freepik)

How should psyllium husk be taken safely?

It is usually taken by mixing 1 to 2 teaspoons in a glass of water and drinking it right away before it thickens. “Always follow it with another glass of water to avoid choking or digestive problems. Starting with a smaller amount and gradually increasing can help the body adjust and lessen the chance of bloating,” apprised Dr Negalur.

Are there any precautions to keep in mind?

Yes, staying hydrated is important. Dr Negalur said that without enough water, psyllium can cause constipation rather than help it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Parag Jindal | Diabetes Doctor (@sugarkadoctor)

“It may also affect the absorption of certain medications if taken too close together, so it’s best to wait at least 1 to 2 hours. People with existing digestive issues or those on multiple medications should talk to their doctor before using it regularly,” said Dr Negalur.

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Psyllium husk is best seen as a simple, low-cost tool that supports, not replaces, balanced meals, physical activity, and prescribed treatments. Small, consistent habits like this can make a real difference over time, he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.