‘Can diabetics consume small amounts of sugar occasionally without causing harm to their blood glucose levels?’

Does diabetes mean you can’t have anything sweet at all? That’s the question asked on a Quora thread, and something we also wanted to learn about. According to Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD, diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, one can have, but “responsibly”. “Diabetes does not equal a disease of a permanent ‘zero sugar’ regime. The amount and the situation are what really count. One spoonful of sugar in tea or a bit of sweet at the fair will not immediately ruin your health, as long as your overall diet and blood sugar levels are under control. The thing is moderation and conscious decision,” said Dr Negalur.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What to remember before eating sugar?

Always keep in mind that sugar is a rapid provider of glucose. If you put it in a meal that’s already carbohydrate-rich, your blood glucose will shoot up quickly. “So if you do indulge, balance it out with fibre (such as salads), proteins, or healthy fats in the same meal – these slow down sugar absorption. And never eat sweets on an empty stomach,” advised Dr Negalur.

How much is too much sugar?

For individuals with diabetes, the American Diabetes Association recommends that added sugars account for less than 10 per cent of total daily calories. “In reality, this translates to one small sweet or 1–2 teaspoons of sugar here and there, not every day. If you are having it daily, or sweets and sweetened beverages, that’s when damage starts,” noted Dr Negalur.

Does the occasional sugar impact long-term control of diabetes?

The occasional treat will not affect your HbA1c (three-month average blood sugar level). “But regular lapse can drive your sugar levels up without you even noticing. That’s why it’s so important to keep monitoring. Use your glucometer to test how your body reacts after a sweet treat – everyone reacts just a little differently,” said Dr Negalur.

Are you checking your blood glucose levels regularly? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Are you checking your blood glucose levels regularly? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What is the safest way to indulge in sugar as a diabetic?

Plan it, not make it a habit. Opt for conventional sweets rather than packaged desserts since they tend to contain less hidden sugar and preservatives. “Take a small serving, savour it slowly, and indulge guilt-free,” said Dr Negalur.

Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, said consistently high blood sugar can lead to serious complications such as heart disease, kidney problems, nerve damage, and vision issues.

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“Managing diet, portion sizes, and monitoring blood sugar regularly is the safest way for diabetics to maintain healthy glucose levels and prevent long-term health problems. It is better to take the help of an expert who will monitor sugar intake regularly. Diabetics should be extra cautious in maintaining their overall well-being. So, it is necessary to regulate the sugar intake,” said Dr Ullal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.