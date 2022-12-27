Diabetics, keep these important health tips in mind while enjoying the festive season

Festivals are a time to enjoy, to eat good food and make merry, especially Christmas, which is an annual global celebration marking the birth of Jesus Christ, celebrated predominantly by the Christian community. The days leading up to Christmas and following it — all the way to New Year’s Eve — are collectively called holiday period or holiday season, wherein people love to indulge in various sweet delicacies to look back on the year.

For diabetics, therefore, it can be a bit uncertain when it comes to their health. The desire to eat all the special foods prepared around this time can lead to problems, so they ought to be careful.

According to Rajeswari V Shetty, consultant and HOD-dietetics, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim, diet and proper meal planning is crucial for managing diabetes, and while there may be many tempting delicacies prepared during the holiday season, it is important to be mindful and choose wisely and smartly.

The expert shares the following tips for diabetics to manage the condition during festivities; read on.

* Avoid skipping meals: If one has been invited to a festive lunch or dinner, there is no need to skip breakfast. Having a protein and fibre-rich breakfast is beneficial, as it will manage the sugars and give you a feeling of satiety. A person can then enjoy delectable goodies in moderation.

* First assess: At a buffet, one can choose from a variety of healthy options and indulge in less-healthy options in moderation, while avoiding certain items altogether.

* Indulge in healthy fats: These include monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats found in nuts like almonds, walnuts, avocados, and olive oil. These can maintain cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

* Sweet potatoes: Although sweet potatoes are rich in starch, they are a healthier choice than regular potatoes. They have a slightly lower glycemic index (GI) and are high in beta-carotene and other nutrients like potassium.

* Low-sugar drinks: Soft drinks, canned juices, etc., can cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels. Choose low or no-sugar alternatives such as water, unsweetened tea, coffee, herbal teas, and infused water.

* Physical fitness: Make sure to go for walks after meals, do not skip your daily exercise session.

Shetty also suggests that to ensure health and satiety of diabetic patients, one must do the following:

1. Avoid serving foods rich in sugar and refined carbohydrates. One can have whole grain pasta with lots of veggies, paneer or vegetable-based multi grain parathas or legume-based items.

2. Diabetics may need to follow a specific diet, such as a low-salt or low-fat diet. Make sure to have these options available.

3. Encourage guests to be mindful of portion sizes and to pay attention to their own hunger cues.

4. Alcohol can interfere with blood sugar control and may not be suitable for everyone with diabetes. Have a range of non-alcoholic options such as soups, fresh buttermilk, etc.

Here are some simple recipes you can prepare for diabetic guests, as shared by the expert.

MINT MASOOR TIKKI

Being rich in dietary fibre, masoor gives a feeling of fullness, preventing binge eating. Its complex carbs and low GI are helpful for people with diabetes in keeping their sugar level fluctuations in control. Mint adds a fresh, distinct, and aromatic flavour to the cutlets.

Ingredients:

Whole masoor (red lentils)- ¼ cup

Chopped mint leaves in small pieces- ¼ cup

Coriander leaves- ¼ cup

Finely chopped onion- ½

Ginger-green chilli paste- 1 teaspoon

Roasted jeera powder- ½ teaspoon

Whole wheat breadcrumbs – 2 teaspoons

Salt to taste

How to prepare:

* Clean, wash and soak masoor overnight; drain it in the morning.

* Pour two cups of water in masoor dal and cook it till the daal is slightly overcooked; make sure to drain the excess water from the lentils.

* Grind lentils coarsely or pound it in a mortar; add the remaining ingredients to the paste of lentils and mix.

* Make round tikkis by dividing the mixture in 6 to 8 portions, depending on the preferred size.

* Heat a pan, add 1 tsp oil in the pan, cook tikkis on high heat till they turn brown on both sides.

* The dish can be served with green chutney or ketchup to enhance its taste.

BARLEY AND BLACK BEAN SALAD

Beans are a good source of fibre and may help regulate blood sugar levels. Barley can help prevent feelings of hunger and maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Ingredients:

Take 1 can of black beans; rinse and drain the beans

1-pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup of finely chopped capsicum

1/2 cup of cow’s milk cheese

Jalapeno peppers, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

1/3 cup of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

How to prepare:

* Cook the barley without adding salt, drain and rinse with cold water until it has completely cooled.

* In a medium bowl, combine the black beans, the six listed ingredients, and red pepper (if desired).

* Add the cooled barley to the black bean mixture and gently toss it together.

* The healthy bean bowl is now ready to serve.

OATS ORANGE RABRI

This recipe is made with oats, orange, milk and ghee; it is not only delicious, but also healthy.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup oats

1/4 cup orange segments

2 cups milk

1 tsp ghee

1 tsp sugar-free/stevia (sugar substitute)

How to prepare:

* Saute the oats in ghee for 2 minutes; add milk to the oats and mix well. Let it cook for 10 minutes.

* Once the oats have thickened, remove it from the flame and let it cool.

* Add the orange segments and sugar substitute to the oats; mix well.

* For best results, chill the dish in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.

* Garnish with chopped almonds.

