Diabetic, but love momos? We have the perfect gluten-free recipe for you

Most of us love junk food, but also realise its harmful effects on the body, especially when you have lifestyle conditions like diabetes. But if you follow portion control, which is key to mindful eating, there is no harm in indulging in your favourite street-side dish. However, it is always better to give the dish a healthy twist. And if you are thinking we will next share a boring recipe, you are in for a lovely surprise. Because we have the recipe for momos made using rice flour, instead of refined flour or maida.

Check out the recipe dietitian Lavleen Kaur shared for healthy paneer momos.

Ingredients

1 cup – Rice flour

1 cup – Water

1 tsp – Oil

1 tsp – Salt

For filling – (all grated)

100g – Paneer

1-2 tbsp – Oil

2 – Small or 1 big onion

2 – Tomatoes

½ inch – Ginger

2-3 – Garlic, crushed

1 – Capsicum

½ tsp – Salt

½ tsp – Red chilli

¼ tsp – Turmeric

1 tsp – Garam masala

1 tsp – Curry leaves powder

½ tsp – Amchur powder

For chutney

4 – Tomatoes

3-4 – Kashmiri red mirchi

10 cloves – Garlic

1 tsp – Jeera (cumin)

1 tsp – Salt

Method

For dough

*Boil water with rock salt. Let it cool down a bit and then use it to knead dough using rice flour.

*The dough should neither be too hard, nor soft. Add a few drops of oil, if required.

*Cover and keep the kneaded dough for 10 minutes.

For filling

*Heat any seed oil, like mustard oil or ghee in a pan.

*Add grated ginger, crushed garlic, onions and saute till brown. Add grated tomatoes, followed by grated capsicum.

*Saute all veggies for three-four minutes.

*Add grated paneer.

*Filling is ready.

For steaming

*Fill a large pan with two glasses of water.

*Put strainer plate on the pan.

*Make small balls of dough and roll them out a bit using a rolling pin.

*Place some filling in the center. Wet the edges and seal the momo so that the filling doesn’t spill.

*Steam for about 10 minutes and serve with chutney.

For chutney

*Heat coconut oil, and add cumin seeds (jeera) and garlic

*Add red chilli, then tomatoes and saute

*Grind it when cool and serve

Why is it better for you?

As per Kaur, it is good for all ages, diabetics and those with gluten intolerance.

*Best replacement for refined flour momos.

*Paneer filling and healthy oils act as a good source of protein and fats.

*Steaming method is better than frying.

*Vegetables make it a good source of fibre.

*Ginger and garlic are gut-friendly.

