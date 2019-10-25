Three diabetic-friendly recipes for a healthy Diwali

Diwali is all about indulging in sweets, dressing up in fine clothes and spending some lovely time with friends and family. But this time can be difficult for diabetics as they need to maintain a strict diet routine and stay away from sweets and high carb munchies to ensure that their blood sugar levels are always within limits. But how about indulging in some healthy munchies? Kaushani Desai, author of Sattva The Ayurvedic Cook Book and Art of Living’s ayurvedic cooking expert, shares some easy to make recipes keeping that even diabetics can enjoy. “Also, these recipes are super healthy, so you don’t have to spend extra time on the treadmill post Diwali,” she says,

Millet biscuits

The recipe, which primarily uses millet (jowar), comes packed with ingredients that provide all the essential minerals and vitamins. Jowar is also high in fibre and helps you lose weight apart from controlling the blood sugar level. It is a rich source of protein, and is also gluten free. It is a blessing for your bones and comes filled with goodness of iron and other vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. It is also important for improving your digestion. More relevantly, jowar is known to considerably reduce the risk of heart diseases. Oats on the other hand, are high in the soluble fiber beta-glucan, which has numerous health benefits. It helps reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels, promotes healthy gut bacteria and increases feelings of fullness.

Prep time :- 10 minutes

Cooking time:- 30 minutes

Ingredients:

200g – Jowar flour

200g – Oats

200g – Jaggery

200g – Ghee

1/2 tsp – Vanilla

1/4 tsp – Soda bi carbonate

1/4 tsp – Baking powder

1 tsp – Flax meal

2 tsp – Water

Method:

*Soak flax meal in 2 tsp water.

*Alongside, break the jaggery and mix it with some ghee.

*Add vanilla, flax meal to this mixture and mix well.

*Mix jowar flour, oats, baking powder and soda bi carb.

*Mix wet and dry ingredients thoroughly.

*Give shape to the dough and bake it on 180 degree for 20 minutes.

Shahi Barfi

This recipe uses home made ghee, which nutritionists believe is beneficial for health. Ghee is an excellent absorbent of nutrients in your food and also has linolic acid that reduces cardiovascular risks, a common complication in diabetes patients. Ghee, which is a good fat, also lubricates the digestive tracts, and is administered in Ayurvedic therapies for purgation treatments to allow release of toxins from the body. It promotes healthy gut and reduces constipation and also boosts the body’s immunity as it is rich in vitamins K, A and B. The recipe uses dates, which are loaded with antioxidants, instead of sugar.

Prep time :- 10 minutes

Cooking time:- 10 minutes

Ingredients:

200g – Walnut

200g – Almond

300g – Cashewnut

200g – Fig

150g – Dates

1 tbsp – Ghee

Method:

*Coarsely grind half of the nuts. Finely grind the rest into a powder.

*Chop Anjeer finely.

*Mash the dates in a blender.

*In a pan add ghee and cook fig and dates on slow heat till they all come together in a lump. This process will take 5-10 mins. Do not overcook.

*Add nuts and switch off the gas.

*Apply ghee in a plate. Spread the mixture in the plate and flatten it with spatula.

*Let it cool and cut into diamond shape.

Millet Kheer

This recipe comes packed with the goodness of millets and sugarcane. Even though cane juice tastes very sweet and has high sugar content, it is good for diabetic patients. This is because it contains natural sugar which has low glycemic index that helps prevents steep rise in blood glucose levels in diabetics. However, people with Type-2 diabetes should consume it in moderation and after consultation with their doctors only. Millets release glucose/energy slowly, over a longer period of time and thus help in sugar control. This makes it a great substitute for polished white rice. It is gluten-free and great for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. Spices used here will help to digest the kheer.

Prep time :- 30 minutes

Cooking time:- 20 minutes

Ingredients:

100g – Barnyard millet

150ml – Cow’s milk

500 ml – Sugar cane juice

1 pinch – Saffron

1 pinch – Cardamom

2 – Clove

2 tbsp – Chopped nuts

Method:

*Wash Barnyard millet and soak for 30 minutes. Cook it with sugar cane juice.

*Put a pan over low flame and add sugarcane juice in it. Bring it to a boil and add the soaked millet in it.

*Stir well and then add cardamom powder in the pan and let the kheer cook on low flame. Keep stirring continuously in order to prevent the kheer from sticking to the bottom.

*Cook till the millet and sugarcane juice form a smooth mixture and then add the chopped dry fruits. Cook for a minute or two and then turn off the flame.

*Allow the kheer to cool and add milk, serve it.