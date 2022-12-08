Diabetics, you may want to try this jackfruit ladoo (it won’t spike your insulin levels)

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes — a chronic, metabolic disease — “is a growing challenge in India with an estimated 8.7 per cent diabetic population in the age group of 20 and 70 years.” For the unversed, diabetes is a condition that is characterised by spikes in blood sugar level, and those with the condition are often recommended to keep a check on the same by consuming (and avoiding) certain foods and exercising regularly.

As such, among the many fruits can diabetics can have is jackfruit or kathal, which is packed with vitamins A and C, riboflavin, magnesium, potassium, copper, manganese, and antioxidants, making it a “diabetes-friendly fruit“. “It has a medium glycemic index (GI) of about 50–60 on a scale of 100,” said Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai.

Jackfruit packs in a lot of nutrition. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Jackfruit packs in a lot of nutrition. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While portion control is advised, people can also satiate their taste buds with homemade vegan jackfruit ladoo — no grain, no sugar and no dairy — suggested Dr Shonali Sabherwal, a gutmicrobiome specialist.

Vegan jackfruit flour ladoos made with gond (No grain, no sugar, and no dairy)

“I made these for a friend, whose hubby has diabetes, and she was travelling to the US, and needed a satiating snack that wouldn’t spike his insulin levels,” she shared in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonali Sabherwal (@soulfoodshonali)

Here’s how you can make them too.

Ingredients

3 cups – Almond meal

3 cups – Jackfruit flour

½ cup – Olive oil

2 tbsp – Sonth (ginger powder)

1 tsp – Black pepper

1 tsp – Cardamom powder

2 cups – Pure maple/agave syrup or any sweetener, not sugar

1 cup – Gond (edible gum)

1 tablespoon – Ghee

Method

Advertisement

*Warm some oil and roast the flour.

*Set aside to cool once it is brown.

*Once cool, mix in almond meal and the rest of the ingredients, except the sweetener.

*Once completely cooled, add sweetener and make small ladoos.

According to Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian, jackfruit ladoos (made using its flour instead of wheat or rice flour) can help in glycemic control. “For diabetics, these ladoos are a refreshing and nourishing treat. To prepare them, using almond flour or nuts and seeds will further reduce the glycemic index,” she said stressing on portion control.

Some researchers have shown that replacing usual flours with jackfruit flour for a period of time can help significantly drop the glycosylated hemoglobin levels, she said sharing that for diabetics must anyway consume ripe jackfruit in moderation. “Whereas unripe or green jackfruit, either as a vegetable or as flour, is a clear go-to,” she said.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!