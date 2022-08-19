scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Janmashtami 2022: Prepare this special prasad recipe to sweeten the celebrations

Here's a special recipe for 'dhaniya panjiri' by chef Sanjeev Kapoor that you can prepare on this special occasion 

This Janmashtami try this dhaniya panjiri recipe.

Around the world, devotees are celebrating Janmashtami — the birth of Lord Krishna — with immense joy and fervour. But no celebration is complete without a special bhog and prasad, and it is no different for this festival.

As such, here’s a special recipe for ‘dhaniya panjiri’ by chef Sanjeev Kapoor that you can prepare on this special occasion.

Dhaniya panjiri recipe

Ingredients

*¾ cup coriander seeds
*3 tbsps + 1 tsp ghee
*3-4 tbsps chopped almonds
*3-4 tbsps chopped cashew nuts
*2 tbsps melon seeds
*2 tbsps chironji
*½ cup broken puffed lotus seeds (makhana)
*½ cup grated dried coconut
*½ cup powdered sugar
*½ tsp green cardamom powder

Method

*Dry roast coriander seeds in a non-stick pan for 2-3 minutes. Transfer on a plate and allow it to cool.
*Heat 2 tbsps ghee in the same pan, add almonds, cashew nuts, melon seeds, and chironji, and roast till golden brown. Transfer the mixture into a large bowl and allow it to cool.
*Heat 1 tbsp ghee in the same pan, add puffed lotus seeds, and roast on medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Transfer in the same bowl and allow to cool.
*Dry roast the dried coconut in the same pan on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.
*Put the coriander seeds in a grinder jar and grind to a fine powder.
*Heat the remaining ghee in the same pan, add the ground coriander seeds, and roast for 1-2 minutes. Transfer in the same bowl and allow to cool completely.
*Add powdered sugar, and green cardamom powder, and mix well and serve.

Have a blessed day.

