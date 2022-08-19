Janmashtami 2022: Prepare this special prasad recipe to sweeten the celebrations

Around the world, devotees are celebrating Janmashtami — the birth of Lord Krishna — with immense joy and fervour. But no celebration is complete without a special bhog and prasad, and it is no different for this festival.
As such, here’s a special recipe for ‘dhaniya panjiri’ by chef Sanjeev Kapoor that you can prepare on this special occasion.
Dhaniya panjiri recipe
Ingredients
*¾ cup coriander seeds
*3 tbsps + 1 tsp ghee
*3-4 tbsps chopped almonds
*3-4 tbsps chopped cashew nuts
*2 tbsps melon seeds
*2 tbsps chironji
*½ cup broken puffed lotus seeds (makhana)
*½ cup grated dried coconut
*½ cup powdered sugar
*½ tsp green cardamom powder
Method
*Dry roast coriander seeds in a non-stick pan for 2-3 minutes. Transfer on a plate and allow it to cool.
*Heat 2 tbsps ghee in the same pan, add almonds, cashew nuts, melon seeds, and chironji, and roast till golden brown. Transfer the mixture into a large bowl and allow it to cool.
*Heat 1 tbsp ghee in the same pan, add puffed lotus seeds, and roast on medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Transfer in the same bowl and allow to cool.
*Dry roast the dried coconut in the same pan on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.
*Put the coriander seeds in a grinder jar and grind to a fine powder.
*Heat the remaining ghee in the same pan, add the ground coriander seeds, and roast for 1-2 minutes. Transfer in the same bowl and allow to cool completely.
*Add powdered sugar, and green cardamom powder, and mix well and serve.
Have a blessed day.
