Satiate your sweet tooth with healthy and tasty chocoraj laddoos (recipe inside)

It is natural to crave for something sweet in the cold weather, especially around this time when the feeling is festive and the world is celebrating the holiday season anyway.

With friends and family having get-togethers, it is natural to slip from your regular, healthy diet and consume something that you normally would not. Also, if you do not keep a check on what goes inside your stomach, you may end up with a few health concerns.

Sweet dishes and desserts are usually irresistible, but they can also cause weight gain and digestive issues. So, what is the solution?

The Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shared a simple and delectable recipe of chocoraj laddoo. Here are the steps:

Serves: 1

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

– Rajgira — 30 g

– Jaggery — 10 g

– Water — 1 tbsp

– Pumpkin seeds — 5 g

– Watermelon seeds — 5 g

– Almond — 5 g

– Pistachio — 5 g

– Amul pure dark chocolate — 5 g

– Honey — 5 g

– Coconut dry — 5 g

– Roasted groundnut — 5 g

– Cardamon — 2 g

Method

* Puff the rajgira, then make jaggery syrup and add the rajgira in it, along with the dry fruits, elaichi powder and dry coconut.

* Make a laddoo with the ingredients.

* Now, melt the dark chocolate, honey and rajgira, and some dry coconut.

* Make a bowl-like structure using the melted ingredients using a mould. Refrigerate for 10-15 minutes until it sets.

* Serve the laddoo in this very bowl.

Would you like to try?

