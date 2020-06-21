Dessert recipe: Try this easy chocolate biscuit pudding at home without baking

You won’t be able to get enough of the creamy texture of the pudding and the crunchy flavour of the biscuits! (Photo: Getty) You won’t be able to get enough of the creamy texture of the pudding and the crunchy flavour of the biscuits! (Photo: Getty)

There’s no day or time for dessert. In fact, one who has a sweet tooth will certainly agree that dessert goes straight to the heart. If you are someone who loves pudding, you are in the right place. Check out this easy no-bake recipe by Youtuber Bake with Shivesh, which can be prepared using ingredients easily available in your kitchen. The best part? Vegetarians can enjoy it, too, since it does not require any eggs.

Ingredients

4 tbsp cornflour

1/2 cup of cocoa powder

1/2 cup of sugar

2 tbsp of coffee powder

1 cup of water

2 ripe bananas

At least 25-30 digestive biscuits of your preference

5 cups of milk

Steps

*In a thick-base saucepan, pour 4 cups of milk and allow it to simmer for 5 minutes. Next, take a bowl and pour 1/2 cup of milk along with 4 tablespoons of cornflour. Mix it well so that there are no lumps, and add this mixture to the saucepan.

*In a medium-sized bowl, add rest of the milk and to this, add cocoa powder and give it a thorough mix until you see no lumps. Now add this mixture to the saucepan as well. While you are stirring the mixture, add half a cup of sugar and mix well.

*Slowly the mixture is going to get thick; once it is slightly thick make sure you transfer it to a bowl. Cover the bowl with a cellophane wrap and let it cool down completely while it is set aside.

*It is time to make the coffee syrup. In a cup of water add 2 tablespoons of coffee powder, add this coffee syrup to the biscuits so that they get soaked. Place the biscuits in a serving dish and pour the syrup thoroughly so that all the biscuits are soaked by the syrup.

*Now, top the biscuits with the pudding mixture which was kept aside. Spread it evenly and garnish it with thinly-sliced bananas.

*Repeat the above process until your serving dish is filled to the brim. Refrigerate it for at least 6 hours and enjoy!

