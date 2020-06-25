All you need is just one ingredient to make this banana ice cream

Ice- cream made of frozen banana. (Photo: Getty) Ice- cream made of frozen banana. (Photo: Getty)

Bananas are extremely beneficial for your health. And a great thing about the fruit is that it can be enjoyed in various ways — a shakes, fruit salad, or as it is. But it tastes divine as ice cream! Rich in vitamin B6, bananas help boost the body’s metabolism. Not only that, they also have vitamin C, a component which is extremely essential to build immunity. So check out this easy recipe of banana ice-cream that just requires one ingredient (yes, you read it right!).

Steps

*All you have to do is take 3 medium-sized ripe bananas, slice them and transfer into an air-tight packet. Freeze them for 2-3 hours.

*Once done, transfer the pieces into a blender and blend until you get a thick, creamy paste.

*Transfer the mixture into a bowl and garnish it with ingredients of your choice (optional). However, if you want to keep it healthy, drizzle honey or enjoy as it is!

*Make sure you create this ice-cream in small batches. If you make this ice-cream, consume it at once because that is when it tastes best.

