Jamun froyo bites: This dessert is ‘super satisfying and healthy’

It’s Friday, so how can you not be in the mood for dessert? But if like us, you are also looking for something different to satiate your sweet cravings, then we have the perfect recipe for you today — Jamun Froyo bites! Stuffed with the goodness of jamun, this tangy-sweet recipe is sure to delight your taste buds.

Recently Shivesh Bhatia, a self-taught baker, shared a recipe for the same on Instagram. “I have been seeing froyo bites everywhere on my Instagram and I cannot believe it took me so long to try them out. These are so simple to make, super satisfying and healthy,” he captioned the post.

Here is the recipe!

Ingredients

Half cup chopped jamun

Half cup thick hung curd

Three teaspoon honey

Recipe

Wash the jamuns

Chop the flesh of the fruit

Pour three teaspoon honey along with half cup chopped jamuns in the blender to make a puree

Take a bowl and pour hung curd with the jamun puree

Pipe the mixture or one can use a spoon

Garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds

seeds Freeze it for a while

“I froze the bites for eight hours! You can also try this with any other fruit of your choice. Try the recipe out and let me know what you think,” he wrote.

For the unversed, jamuns come loaded with a host of health benefits. Being a good antioxidant, and rich in minerals, and vitamin C, the fruit can be extremely beneficial for your health. It protects skin from pimples and blemishes as well as increases the haemoglobin in the blood. It is also beneficial in keeping heart diseases at bay.

So, will you be trying this super simple, three-ingredient recipe?

