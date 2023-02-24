scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Jamun froyo bites: This dessert is ‘super satisfying and healthy’

"I froze the bites for eight hours! You can also try this with any other fruit of your choice," Shivesh Bhatia, a baker, shared

Jamuns can help in keeping heart diseases at bay (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

It’s Friday, so how can you not be in the mood for dessert? But if like us, you are also looking for something different to satiate your sweet cravings, then we have the perfect recipe for you today — Jamun Froyo bites! Stuffed with the goodness of jamun, this tangy-sweet recipe is sure to delight your taste buds.

Recently Shivesh Bhatia, a self-taught baker, shared a recipe for the same on Instagram. “I have been seeing froyo bites everywhere on my Instagram and I cannot believe it took me so long to try them out. These are so simple to make, super satisfying and healthy,” he captioned the post.

Here is the recipe!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shivesh Bhatia (@shivesh17) 

Ingredients

  • Half cup chopped jamun
  • Half cup thick hung curd
  • Three teaspoon honey

Recipe

  • Wash the jamuns
  • Chop the flesh of the fruit
  • Pour three teaspoon honey along with half cup chopped jamuns in the blender to make a puree
  • Take a bowl and pour hung curd with the jamun puree
  • Pipe the mixture or one can use a spoon
  • Garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds
  • Freeze it for a while

“I froze the bites for eight hours! You can also try this with any other fruit of your choice. Try the recipe out and let me know what you think,” he wrote.

For the unversed, jamuns come loaded with a host of health benefits. Being a good antioxidant, and rich in minerals, and vitamin C, the fruit can be extremely beneficial for your health. It protects skin from pimples and blemishes as well as increases the haemoglobin in the blood. It is also beneficial in keeping heart diseases at bay.

So, will you be trying this super simple, three-ingredient recipe?

Must Read
