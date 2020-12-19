scorecardresearch
Dessert recipe: End your day with this healthy whey chocolate mousse

If you love chocolate, then you cannot miss out on this recipe!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 19, 2020 8:30:11 pm
Would you like to try this tonight? (Photo: PR Handout/ Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

With Christmas and New Year celebration just around the corner, we know fitness enthusiasts would be worrying about how to maintain their fitness levels during this period of time, that too when the winter season is on. Amid socially-distanced celebrations, gorging on decadent sweets can make you feel guilty but fret not as Fittr coach Gokila Tamilselvan shares a yummy dessert recipe. Read on to know more.

READ |Banana bread to pizza cereals: Top baking trends of 2020

Chocolate Whey Mousse

Enjoy guilt-free with this recipe! (Photo: PR handout)

Macros

Calories -289kcal

Protein -33 gm

Fat -13 gm

Carbs -10 gm

Ingredients:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
  • Curd – 100 gm
  • Chocolate-flavoured whey – 30 gm
  • Paneer – 25 gm
  • Cashew (optional) – 2 gm
  • Bournville chocolate (optional) – 5 gm
READ |Fries to burger: Replace regular ingredients with these healthy alternatives for guilt-free treat

Preparation:

*In a bowl, as per the measurements, mix curd and chocolate-flavoured whey to get a smooth mixture.

*Add finely grated paneer and then give it a nice stir until everything has incorporated well.

*Set the mixture in the freezer to chill for a good three hours. Once chilled, garnish it with nuts of your choice and grated chocolate.

*Serve and enjoy!

If in case, you are looking for healthy sugar alternatives — take a look here.

Here is another recipe for the upcoming celebration — Try these gingerbread cookies for Christmas!

