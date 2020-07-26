Check out this two-ingredient recipe to make gulab jamuns at home

Ingredients
2 cups of milk
1 tbsp ghee
1 cup of suji
For sugar syrup
1/2 tsp cardamom powder
A slice of lemon
1.5 cup of sugar
1 cup of water
Steps
*In a thick base pan set to medium heat, add two cups of sugar and a cup of water. Next, stir until the sugar dissolves.
*Cook this mixture for 5 minutes until it comes to a boil and starts to thicken. Next, add 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom powder and mix well. Add a slice of lemon, turn off the heat and set it aside.
*Add 1 cup of suji to a mixer/grinder and grind it for a good 2 minutes. Roast this mixture on a thick-base pan set to low-medium heat.
*To this, add two cups of milk while continuously stirring the mixture so that no lumps are formed. The mixture will slowly start to thicken; add 1 tablespoon of ghee to it.
*Cook until it turns dough-like. Transfer it to a plate and allow it to cool by spreading it and letting it stay for 5 minutes.
*Then knead the dough for 7-8 minutes while the suji is still slightly warm.
*Make smooth balls and then deep fry them in ghee or oil. Fry until golden on low heat and then transfer them to the bowl with sugar syrup.
*Let it stay there for an hour. Once done, dive right in!