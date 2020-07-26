scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Top News

Check out this two-ingredient recipe to make gulab jamuns at home

Here's a quick fix for your sweet tooth which is super easy to make and loved by almost everyone!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 26, 2020 5:20:08 pm
Do you like gulab jamun? (Photo: Getty)

There’s no greater joy that biting into hot gulab jamuns, and feeling them melt in your mouth. Some would agree the experience only gets better when you enjoy it with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream! Whichever way you like to eat it, know that it is all about giving in to your cravings and keeping your taste buds and tummy happy. And, if you are not wanting to go out and buy some from the market, you can check out this easy recipe which only requires two ingredients to make the lip-smacking dessert at home!

Ingredients

2 cups of milk

1 tbsp ghee

1 cup of suji

For sugar syrup

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

A slice of lemon

1.5 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

Steps

*In a thick base pan set to medium heat, add two cups of sugar and a cup of water. Next, stir until the sugar dissolves.

*Cook this mixture for 5 minutes until it comes to a boil and starts to thicken. Next, add 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom powder and mix well. Add a slice of lemon, turn off the heat and set it aside.

*Add 1 cup of suji to a mixer/grinder and grind it for a good 2 minutes. Roast this mixture on a thick-base pan set to low-medium heat.

*To this, add two cups of milk while continuously stirring the mixture so that no lumps are formed. The mixture will slowly start to thicken; add 1 tablespoon of ghee to it.

*Cook until it turns dough-like. Transfer it to a plate and allow it to cool by spreading it and letting it stay for 5 minutes.

*Then knead the dough for 7-8 minutes while the suji is still slightly warm.

*Make smooth balls and then deep fry them in ghee or oil. Fry until golden on low heat and then transfer them to the bowl with sugar syrup.

*Let it stay there for an hour. Once done, dive right in!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Airport looks: Hrithik Roshan likes to keep it dapper while travelling

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 26: Latest News

Advertisement