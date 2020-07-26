Check out this two-ingredient recipe to make gulab jamuns at home

Do you like gulab jamun? (Photo: Getty) Do you like gulab jamun? (Photo: Getty)

There’s no greater joy that biting into hot gulab jamuns, and feeling them melt in your mouth. Some would agree the experience only gets better when you enjoy it with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream! Whichever way you like to eat it, know that it is all about giving in to your cravings and keeping your taste buds and tummy happy. And, if you are not wanting to go out and buy some from the market, you can check out this easy recipe which only requires two ingredients to make the lip-smacking dessert at home!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd