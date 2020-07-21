An easy churros recipe for dessert tonight

Make this Spanish fried pastry called churros at home. (Source: Raman Okram/Instagram) Make this Spanish fried pastry called churros at home. (Source: Raman Okram/Instagram)

It is always a good idea to end the day on a sweet note. But how about trying something different tonight and make family time special? If you are willing to experiment a bit, churros or the fried-dough pastry is what you must try. The pastry, popular in Spain and Portugal, is a specialty that is also loved by children.

Check out the recipe by Raman Okram, who calls himself a passionate cook.

Ingredients

100 ml – Water

50 ml – Cream

20g – Sugar

40g – Butter

110g – Plain flour

Pinch of salt

2 – Eggs

½ tsp – Cornflour

Vanilla essence/extract

Caster sugar and cinnamon powder for coating churros

Method

*Whisk together caster sugar and cinnamon in a shallow dish; set aside.

*Heat oil in a large pot or deep pan over medium-high heat. Prepare the dough while oil is heating.

*Add water, butter, sugar and salt in a large saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

*Add flour, reduce heat to medium-low and cook and stir constantly with a rubber spatula until mixture comes together, and is smooth.

*Transfer mixture to a large mixing bowl, let it cool for five minutes.

*Add vanilla and egg to flour mixture and blend with an electric mixer.

*Blend until mixture is smooth.

*Transfer to a 16-inch piping bag fitted with a rounded star tip

*Pipe the mixture into preheated oil, into about 6-inch lengths, cut end with clean scissors.

*Fry for about two minutes per side until golden brown.

*Transfer to paper towels to dry for about 15 seconds.

*Then transfer to cinnamon sugar mixture and roll to coat.

*Let it cool for a few minutes, then serve warm with chocolate dip.

Chocolate dip

Method

*Simmer 120g milk. Add 50g dark chocolate chunks and whisk until the chocolate melts. Mix ½ tsp cornflour with 3 tbsp of water and add to the milk. Simmer until it thickens to your desired consistency.

Tips

*Can use Nutella as a dip.

*If you don’t have cream, you can use milk; but make sure the ratio is 1:1 (water: milk).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd