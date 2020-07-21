An easy churros recipe for dessert tonight

It is always a good idea to end the day on a sweet note. But how about trying something different tonight and make family time special? If you are willing to experiment a bit, churros or the fried-dough pastry is what you must try. The pastry, popular in Spain and Portugal, is a specialty that is also loved by children.
Check out the recipe by Raman Okram, who calls himself a passionate cook.
View this post on Instagram
Churros. It’s always good to have some churros. Swipe right➡️. Ingredients- 100ml water 50ml cream 20g sugar 40g butter 110g plain flour Pinch of salt 2 eggs Vanilla essence/extract Caster sugar and cinnamon powder for coating churros. X Chocolate Dip- Simmer 120g milk add 50g dark chocolate chucks whisk until the chocolate melts. Mix 1/2 tsp cornflour with 3 tbsp of water and add it into the milk let it simmer until it thickens to your desired consistency. * I have used Nutella as a dip. *if you don’t have cream it is perfectly fine to use milk but make sure it’s 1:1 ratio water and milk.
Ingredients
100 ml – Water
50 ml – Cream
20g – Sugar
40g – Butter
110g – Plain flour
Pinch of salt
2 – Eggs
½ tsp – Cornflour
Vanilla essence/extract
Caster sugar and cinnamon powder for coating churros
Method
*Whisk together caster sugar and cinnamon in a shallow dish; set aside.
*Heat oil in a large pot or deep pan over medium-high heat. Prepare the dough while oil is heating.
*Add water, butter, sugar and salt in a large saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
*Add flour, reduce heat to medium-low and cook and stir constantly with a rubber spatula until mixture comes together, and is smooth.
*Transfer mixture to a large mixing bowl, let it cool for five minutes.
*Add vanilla and egg to flour mixture and blend with an electric mixer.
*Blend until mixture is smooth.
*Transfer to a 16-inch piping bag fitted with a rounded star tip
*Pipe the mixture into preheated oil, into about 6-inch lengths, cut end with clean scissors.
*Fry for about two minutes per side until golden brown.
*Transfer to paper towels to dry for about 15 seconds.
*Then transfer to cinnamon sugar mixture and roll to coat.
*Let it cool for a few minutes, then serve warm with chocolate dip.
Chocolate dip
Method
*Simmer 120g milk. Add 50g dark chocolate chunks and whisk until the chocolate melts. Mix ½ tsp cornflour with 3 tbsp of water and add to the milk. Simmer until it thickens to your desired consistency.
Tips
*Can use Nutella as a dip.
*If you don’t have cream, you can use milk; but make sure the ratio is 1:1 (water: milk).
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.