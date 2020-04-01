Craving dessert? Try this no-bake sugar-free brownie

Would you like to try making this amazing no-bake sugar-free chocolate brownie. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Would you like to try making this amazing no-bake sugar-free chocolate brownie. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

No sugar, no-bake desserts are best when you want to satiate your sugar cravings and not feel guilty about the indulgence. So why not try making these brownies that are extremely easy to make and wont even make you feel guilty! Don the chef’s hat and try making this amazing no-bake sugar-free chocolate brownie.

No-bake Fudgy Brownies by Spice Bangla

Ingredients

1 cup – Cashew nuts

1.5 cups – Dates (deseeded)

1 cup – Almonds

½ cup – Cocoa powder

¼ tsp – Salt

½ cup – Coconut milk

1 cup – Dark chocolate (chopped)

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

Method

* Soak cashews and dates in boiling water for one hour.

* Add the peeled almonds in a chopper and add ½ cup of cocoa powder in it. Add ¼ tsp salt. Crush them into a fine powder in a processor.

* Sieve the cashews and dates and add them to the processor with 1 tsp vanilla essence.

* Take 7*7 inches pan, grease it, and line with a baking paper. Add the mixture in it and flatten with a spatula. Refrigerate the gluten-free brownies for 1 hour.

Would you like to try this recipe?

