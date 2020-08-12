Craving dessert? Try this delicious, healthy recipe tonight

Make this interesting and easy recipe at home. (Source: Ranveer Brar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Make this interesting and easy recipe at home. (Source: Ranveer Brar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you have been craving good dessert for a while now, you are in for a treat! Forget the regular chocolates and mithais and make the delectable fruits and yogurt bar tonight.

“Fruits and yogurt are a classic combination. Do try this simple and healthy dessert recipe,” said chef Ranveer Brar, who shared this easy recipe on his Instagram page.

Take a look at his post below.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes (chilling – six hrs)

Cooking Time: Nil

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

500g – Hung Curd

3 tbsp – Honey

2 tsp – Vanilla essence

2-3 tbsp – Dried berries

1 – Orange segment, peeled, chopped

1 – Mango, peeled, chopped

¼ cup – Cornflakes

8 no – Almonds, chopped

Method

*Line a baking tray, including the edges, with foil or parchment paper (no butter paper).

*In a mixing bowl, add curd, honey and vanilla essence. Whisk till there are no lumps.

*Pour the curd in lined baking tray.

*Top it with fruits, cornflakes and almonds, and slightly press with a spoon to even it out.

*Keep in freezer for six hours or until set.

*Remove from freezer, break with your hands and serve chilled.

Would you like to try?

