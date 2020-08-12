Craving dessert? Try this delicious, healthy recipe tonight

If you have been craving good dessert for a while now, you are in for a treat! Forget the regular chocolates and mithais and make the delectable fruits and yogurt bar tonight.
“Fruits and yogurt are a classic combination. Do try this simple and healthy dessert recipe,” said chef Ranveer Brar, who shared this easy recipe on his Instagram page.
Take a look at his post below.
View this post on Instagram
Fruits and yogurt are a classic combination. Do try this simple and healthy dessert recipe and do follow @therbskitchen #Repost @therbskitchen (@get_repost) ・・・ Here’s a delicious dessert made with fruits and yogurt!! . . . . Fruit Yogurt Bar . . . . Preparation Time: 15mins (chilling 6hrs) Cooking Time: nil Serves: 6-8 . . . . Ingredients: . . . . 500gms Hung Curd 3 tbsp Honey 2 tsp vanilla essence 2-3 tbsp dried berries 1 orange segment, peeled, chopped 1 mango, peeled, chopped ¼ cup cornflakes 8 Almonds, chopped . . . . . . Process . . . . • Line a baking tray with foil or parchment paper (no butter paper) till outside the edges of the tray. • In a mixing bowl, add curd, honey and vanilla essence. Whisk till there are no lumps. • Pour the curd on lined baking tray. • Top it with fruits, cornflakes and almonds. Slightly with a spoon press them. • Keep in freezer for 6 hours to set. • Remove from freezer and pull it out. Break with your hands and serve chilled. . . . #yogurt #fruit #fruityogurt #bar #yogurtbar #fruitbar #fruityogurtbar #fruits #fruitlover #fruitlovers #fruitloverdessert #dessert #fruitdessert #dessertlove #ranveerbrar #therbskitchen
ALSO READ | Craving banana ice-cream? All you need is one simple ingredient
Preparation Time: 15 minutes (chilling – six hrs)
Cooking Time: Nil
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
500g – Hung Curd
3 tbsp – Honey
2 tsp – Vanilla essence
2-3 tbsp – Dried berries
1 – Orange segment, peeled, chopped
1 – Mango, peeled, chopped
¼ cup – Cornflakes
8 no – Almonds, chopped
Method
*Line a baking tray, including the edges, with foil or parchment paper (no butter paper).
*In a mixing bowl, add curd, honey and vanilla essence. Whisk till there are no lumps.
*Pour the curd in lined baking tray.
*Top it with fruits, cornflakes and almonds, and slightly press with a spoon to even it out.
*Keep in freezer for six hours or until set.
*Remove from freezer, break with your hands and serve chilled.
Would you like to try?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.