Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Dessert recipe: This 4-layer chocolate cake tastes heavenly

You must try this simple, no-bake recipe!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2021 10:30:57 pm
Would you like to try this delicious recipe today? (Photo: Shivesh17/ Instagram)

‘Four layers’ is enough to make us crave a chocolate cake at the end of a hectic day. But, if you think it would require a lot of time, energy and effort in the kitchen, you are in for a sweet surprise. This decadent recipe by YouTuber and baker Shivesh Bhatia does not even require you to have an oven!

Simple, easy, and delicious, you must take a look at the recipe below:

Ingredients

For pudding

  • 2 cup – Milk
  • 3 tbsp – Cornflour
  • 100 g – Heavy cream
  • 125g – Chopped dark chocolate
  • 6 tbsp – Sugar
  • 2 tbsp – Butter
  • 1 tsp – Vanilla essence
  • 2 tbsp – Cocoa powder
  • For the ganache, check the recipe here. 
  • 1 tbsp – Instant coffee powder
  • Cocoa powder (for dusting)
  • 1 cup – Warm water
  • 15 – Cake pieces

Steps

*Take a large bowl and add all the dry ingredients — cocoa powder, sugar and cornflour — to it. Whisk nicely and keep aside.

*Next, take a heavy bottom pan and add chopped dark chocolate along with milk and cream. Set it over low-medium heat, melt everything and add the dry ingredients. Mix well and transfer to a saucepan and bring it to a boil while whisking continuously.

*Set it aside and prepare the ganache, and the coffee soak (mix instant coffee powder and warm water).

*Take a square dish and lay down the chocolate cake slices. Pour the coffee soak over it, add a thick layer of pudding, and spread it nicely.

*Add another layer of chocolate and repeat the process again until you have 4 layers.

*Refrigerate for 2-3 hours, dust the cocoa powder and enjoy!

*Check out the video recipe below.

