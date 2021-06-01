Dessert recipe: This 4-layer chocolate cake tastes heavenly

June 1, 2021 10:30:57 pm
‘Four layers’ is enough to make us crave a chocolate cake at the end of a hectic day. But, if you think it would require a lot of time, energy and effort in the kitchen, you are in for a sweet surprise. This decadent recipe by YouTuber and baker Shivesh Bhatia does not even require you to have an oven!
Simple, easy, and delicious, you must take a look at the recipe below:
Ingredients
For pudding
- 2 cup – Milk
- 3 tbsp – Cornflour
- 100 g – Heavy cream
- 125g – Chopped dark chocolate
- 6 tbsp – Sugar
- 2 tbsp – Butter
- 1 tsp – Vanilla essence
- 2 tbsp – Cocoa powder
- For the ganache, check the recipe here.
- 1 tbsp – Instant coffee powder
- Cocoa powder (for dusting)
- 1 cup – Warm water
- 15 – Cake pieces
Steps
*Take a large bowl and add all the dry ingredients — cocoa powder, sugar and cornflour — to it. Whisk nicely and keep aside.
*Next, take a heavy bottom pan and add chopped dark chocolate along with milk and cream. Set it over low-medium heat, melt everything and add the dry ingredients. Mix well and transfer to a saucepan and bring it to a boil while whisking continuously.
*Set it aside and prepare the ganache, and the coffee soak (mix instant coffee powder and warm water).
*Take a square dish and lay down the chocolate cake slices. Pour the coffee soak over it, add a thick layer of pudding, and spread it nicely.
*Add another layer of chocolate and repeat the process again until you have 4 layers.
*Refrigerate for 2-3 hours, dust the cocoa powder and enjoy!
*Check out the video recipe below.
