Dessert recipe: This 4-layer chocolate cake tastes heavenly

For pudding

Steps

*Take a large bowl and add all the dry ingredients — cocoa powder, sugar and cornflour — to it. Whisk nicely and keep aside.

*Next, take a heavy bottom pan and add chopped dark chocolate along with milk and cream. Set it over low-medium heat, melt everything and add the dry ingredients. Mix well and transfer to a saucepan and bring it to a boil while whisking continuously.

*Set it aside and prepare the ganache, and the coffee soak (mix instant coffee powder and warm water).

*Take a square dish and lay down the chocolate cake slices. Pour the coffee soak over it, add a thick layer of pudding, and spread it nicely.

*Add another layer of chocolate and repeat the process again until you have 4 layers.

*Refrigerate for 2-3 hours, dust the cocoa powder and enjoy!